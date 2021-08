MINT HILL, NC – Growing up in Mint Hill, Mark Thomas always thought it would be neat to be a fireman or a police officer. It was Thomas’ brother, though, who would join the Mint Hill Fire Department while Thomas focused on running a farm in New Salem. Little did he know that farm life would bring that dream back to him – literally. “We had the fire department come out there two or three times for one of my other brothers,” Thomas recalls. “One time he got thrown off a horse; one time he got kicked by a horse. They kept coming out, and I started asking the guys, what do I need to do to join the fire department?”