Managing Back to School Anxiety

MINT HILL, NC – There are some things that we can do as parents to help our children manage the potential stress of a new school year. When helping our children to navigate back to school anxiety, let's open up the lines of communication with them. Invite your children to voice their concerns about the upcoming school year and listen to them. You may be aware of some issues already, but there may be something that your child has not yet shared. Give them the opportunity to communicate their concerns. Let your child know that you believe in their ability to handle whatever situation they may face. Another effective strategy in managing anxiety is planning ahead. Packing lunches, laying clothes out and organizing backpacks are just a few of the many things that can be tackled the night before. When our children complete the tasks that they are able to the night before, they can wake up the next morning with less on their minds in the morning. Lastly, understand that we are supporting our children, teaching them how to manage their feelings and helping them work toward problem solving. We can't control every situation that our children will face, but we can equip them with the tools they need to manage their feelings and navigate the transition back to school. Taking these proactive steps will help to make the transition back to school as smooth as possible.