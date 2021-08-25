Cancel
Career Development & Advice

Mentoring Program Gaining Traction

By Ed Berti
The Mint Hill Times
 5 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill-Matthews area mentoring program continues to attract interest among local businesses, educators, business owners, and individual citizens. In an effort to move forward with this program we came up with few ideas, but we have created more questions than answer at this point in our infancy stage as it pertains to this project. Many of the questions are applicable based on feedback received from various sources and interested parties.

www.minthilltimes.com

ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com
#Trade School#Mentoring#Volunteers#Mint Hill#The Mint Hill Matthews#Skills Usa#Chamber Of Commerce
Career Development & Advice
Related
Charlotte, NC
The Mint Hill Times

SCOTT CLARK AUTO GROUP PARTNERS WITH CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG & UNION COUNTY SCHOOLS, LAUNCHES TRADE INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

CHARLOTTE, NC (August 23, 2021) – Scott Clark Auto Group (SCAG)- Charlotte’s premier dealer group and one of the biggest local automotive dealers in the region – has partnered with Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Union County Schools to launch its trade internship program. The Scott Clark Accelerator for Leadership and Education (SCALE) internship program will focus on educating students from all backgrounds on the automotive industry and will accept applicants for automotive technician and social media marketing opportunities. Applicants may be in high school, high school graduates or pursuing post-secondary education.
Kids
The Mint Hill Times

Managing Back to School Anxiety

MINT HILL, NC – There are some things that we can do as parents to help our children manage the potential stress of a new school year. When helping our children to navigate back to school anxiety, let’s open up the lines of communication with them. Invite your children to voice their concerns about the upcoming school year and listen to them. You may be aware of some issues already, but there may be something that your child has not yet shared. Give them the opportunity to communicate their concerns. Let your child know that you believe in their ability to handle whatever situation they may face. Another effective strategy in managing anxiety is planning ahead. Packing lunches, laying clothes out and organizing backpacks are just a few of the many things that can be tackled the night before. When our children complete the tasks that they are able to the night before, they can wake up the next morning with less on their minds in the morning. Lastly, understand that we are supporting our children, teaching them how to manage their feelings and helping them work toward problem solving. We can’t control every situation that our children will face, but we can equip them with the tools they need to manage their feelings and navigate the transition back to school. Taking these proactive steps will help to make the transition back to school as smooth as possible. Follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation.
Economy
The Mint Hill Times

A Weekly Focus on Local Business and our Chamber of Commerce

Why did you join the chamber: Community involvement! To learn more about the local businesses. Fun Fact: I enjoy helping others in business and promoting health and fitness. Carl McEwen started selling burial clothes for women and soon it developed into a dress shop run by his wife, Minnie Belle, who made seasonal trips to New York to buy the latest fashions. Women even came from Charlotte to shop at the McEwen and Thompson Dress Shop. The McEwen-Thompson Dress Shop, located in what is now The Hill, offered top-of-the-line clothes for savvy shoppers.
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

August Chamber Of Commerce Member Luncheon

MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 17, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. August’s luncheon featured a showcase of nonprofit members. Prior to lunch, guests had the opportunity to visit tables set up around the room and learn more about what each nonprofit organization offers to the Mint Hill community.
Education
The Mint Hill Times

Get Off To A Good Start

MINT HILL, NC – There are five ways to get off to a good start this school year. First, set specific goals. Have a conversation with your children and help them to identify and set realistic goals for the school year. Second, track and reward your children’s progress. It’s important for your children to see what their consistent commitment and persistence will accomplish. When goals are achieved, take the time to praise your children and celebrate the achievement. Third, make sure that your children have a place to study that is free from distractions. Homework will be completed more effectively when there aren’t outside distractions competing for your child’s attention. Ignore your childrens’ request for ‘noise in the background’. Allow their brains to focus on the task at hand. Fourth, establish a consistent routine at home. Schedule a time to complete homework, chores and other important tasks after the school day. Setting up a routine at the beginning of the school year helps to keep children and parents on track for the entire school year. Last, establish regular communication with your children’s teachers. It is important that your children’s teachers know that they have your support and that you welcome open communication. Establishing a rapport with our educators is key. When we work together with our children’s teachers, our children reap the benefits of a network of support. Follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation.
Charlotte, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Ready, Set, School

CHARLOTTE – The evenings are growing cooler, and with cooler air comes the time to start thinking about going back to school. From rising preschoolers to those going back to school to finish their final year of college, preparation is always needed. Each age group and level of education require different ways to get ready for the upcoming year. When we think of back to school, many of us think about school-age children, but all age groups from toddlers to adults returning to school need to develop a plan to get back in the physical and mental routine of a school day and a full week of school days.
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mayor Simmons Back to School Message

MINT HILL, NC – As school begins for the year 2021-2022, the Town of Mint Hill wishes all the students, parents, and teachers a great start to the new year. We are proud of the effort you have put in and the resilience you have shown over the past academic year.
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill PD To Begin Youth Academy

MINT HILL, NC – Do you have a teen who questions why the police do what they do? If so, Mint Hill’s new Youth Police Academy just might be for you. The Youth Police Academy is an offshoot of Mint Hill’s Citizens Academy, a 9-week course that allows adults to get to know the men and women of the Mint Hill Police Department and come to a better understanding of how our legal system works and what police officers experience daily.
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

High School Mentoring Programs In Mint Hill

MINT HILL, NC – Two weeks ago, Tony Long presented his ideas on helping prepare the youth of Mint Hill for the future through apprenticeships and internships. Where do we go from here? Tony Long and a team of local business, government, and education leaders should connect to coordinate and develop the next steps in this journey of opportunity.
Matthews, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Seeking Volunteers for the Matthews Heritage Museum

CHARLOTTE – The Matthews Heritage Museum, 232 N. Trade Street is looking for individuals to serve as docents or tour guides. Do you like to learn? Do you like history? Join the group of women and men who are conducting guided tours of the museum. The rewards are great! In addition to learning about the history of Matthews, you will learn about the history of Tank Town, which is a temporary exhibit on an African American neighborhood that will evolve into a permanent exhibit.

