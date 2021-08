When homes went flying off the market for all-cash, over asking offers, the Taylor family were at their wits end. It had been months of searching, but all the Taylors ran into were homes sold before a bid could even be placed. They eventually settled for a home without some essentials, that needed lots of renovations, and was over budget. It’s the norm for many first-time buyers, reports CNBC. First-time buyers typically have smaller budgets and weaker credit histories, making it difficult in the heated market, especially when institutional investors are snagging one in every seven homes.