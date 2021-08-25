Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Robotics Management Learning Systems: A look into the ghost company funded by APS

By Larry Barker
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s investigation of Sheryl Williams Stapleton focuses on a connection between the former House Majority Leader and a business called Robotics Management Learning Systems. As Director of career and technical education at the Albuquerque Public Schools, Williams Stapleton is accused of orchestrating lucrative contracts for Robotics to provide educational software to APS students.

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aps#Private Company#Aps#House#P O Box 9323#Unclaimed Property#A G Investigators#Bank Of America#State#Krqe News 13#Krqe Tv#The State Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

30 employees to conduct COVID vaccine screening at NM State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is about a week out and, this year, vaccines are required. The governor’s office announced the vaccine mandate just a couple of weeks ago and fair organizers say their plan is almost complete. The vaccine requirement was a fairly last-minute addition to the state fair’s lineup and organizers say they’re going to do the best they can.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

250 hi-tech jobs, with avg. salary of $90-$175K, coming to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two hundred-fifty new jobs are coming to New Mexico through a Texas-based computer service and software firm. The company, MTX, made the announcement during a news conference Monday morning, saying it will soon open an Albuquerque office. MTX has previously partnered with New Mexico and about...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

New Mexico Restaurant Association launches new hiring campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you hungry for success? The New Mexico Restaurant Association hopes so. They’ve launched a new campaign to get more New Mexicans working in the restaurant and hospitality industry. For the past year and a half, restaurants have been worried about getting customers in their doors....
PoliticsLongview News-Journal

Texas House moves to fund limited virtual learning

After months in limbo, Texas lawmakers have taken a step toward expanding and funding virtual learning as the pandemic still proves a threat to families not yet comfortable sending their children back to classrooms. The Texas House approved Senate Bill 15 on Friday night in a 115-3 vote. The bill...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Learning Gaps, Outdoor Lunch Top of Mind for APS Administrators, Parents

For the first time since March 2020, most Arlington Public Schools students will be in their classrooms for five days of in-person learning, starting Monday. Some students will continue at a distance, but overall, the school system says it is focused on three areas this year: accelerated learning, health and safety, and social-emotional learning, according to last night (Thursday’s) School Board meeting.
Computerstechacute.com

Learn About Robotics with the New XGO-Mini

Robotics are the future of the world. With every major advancement in the technological field, it becomes more apparent just how important robotics will be in the future. People will likely depend on robots for both mundane and essential tasks, and it’s already happening now. However, just like everything else,...
TechnologyPosted by
TheSpoon

Small Robot Company Crowdfunds £4M for its Ag Robots

British agriculture robot company, Small Robot Company, announced today that it has raised £4 million (~$5.5M USD) through its equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube. This brings the total amount for funding raised by Small Robot to £11 million (~$15.12M USD). Small Robot Company uses a combination of robotics and artificial...
Jefferson County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

JCS to host webinar tonight on new learning management system

CHARLES TOWN -- Jefferson County Schools will be hosting a webinar at 6 p.m. this evening to help acquaint families and teachers with the newly adopted learning management system for the district, Canvas. JCS director of technology Dr. Jen Rowan provided some insight to where the district is at with...
Technologypmq.com

Picnic Reveals Costs for Its Pizza-Making Robotics System

Pizza-making robotics leader Picnic is offering its Picnic Pizza System for a subscription price of $3,500 to $5,000 a month. Picnic said it will fulfill existing orders through 2021 and start shipping new orders next year. Pizzeria owners and operators in the U.S. can now pre-order the new automated Picnic...
Educationtheclevelandamerican.com

Pandemic, education and science – Future Education

The Ministry of Public Education, a century after its creation, has made the decision to reopen schools for the return to face-to-face classes, at the highest peak of the third wave of infections, after keeping them closed since the emergence of the pandemic in our country. Different voices have reacted in one way or another. Alternatives are proposed v. gr. distance education or a mixed model. It is necessary to review this and other equally relevant issues because the future is at risk.
Sciencetechxplore.com

A vision-based robotic system for 3D ultrasound imaging

Ultrasound imaging techniques have proved to be highly valuable tools for diagnosing a variety of health conditions, including peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD, one of the most common diseases among the elderly, entails the blocking or narrowing of peripheral blood vessels, which limits the supply of blood to specific areas of the body.
Oklahoma City, OKEl Reno Tribune

Most schools get funding hike via ghost student reform

Body Among the major issues addressed during the 2021 legislative session was a funding reform that reduced schools’ ability to receive state payments for departed students, informally referred to as “ghost students.”. Opponents claimed that reform would wreak financial havoc in schools, but a new report confirms that the majority...
Collegesciviccentertv.com

Professor of Management Info Systems, Dr. Vijay Sugamaren talks Machine Learning Certification

Oakland University Distinguished Professor of Management Information Systems, Dr. Vijay Sugamaren talks about Oakland’s new eight-week Data Analytics and Machine Learning Certification program!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow...
Denver, COSan Diego Channel

Robotics company develops autonomous mowers

BOULDER, Colo. — DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) -- A robotics company developed a more labor-friendly approach to yard care. Jack Morrison, CEO of Scythe Robotics, a Colorado-based company, combined his previous software experience and frustration of cutting his own lawn to help launch a fleet of autonomous mowers. "So, they're designed...
Educationjohnlocke.org

A Culture of Personalized Learning

In 2017, North Carolina lawmakers made their state the sixth to enact education savings accounts since 2011, following the design pioneered in Arizona. With an account, the state deposits a portion of a child’s K-12 education spending from the state formula in a private account that parents use to buy education products and services.
EducationKELOLAND TV

Creating an inclusive learning environment

As we head back to school, one thing many of us take for granted is an education system that is openly welcoming to people who look like we do. However, for many black, indigenous, and students of color, that simply isn’t always the case. Derrona Watts, Rachida Mahamed, and Laura...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Presbyterian raises employee minimum wage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour. The change applies to all new and current employees starting in October. The company says as hiring becomes more competitive, they are taking steps to keep bringing in employees, prevent turnover and thank staff for working so hard through the pandemic.
Santa Fe, NMKRQE News 13

Volunteers needed at Santa Fe Public Schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that students are back in school, one New Mexico school district is looking for volunteers to help in and out of the classroom. Santa Fe Public schools are looking for a couple of hundred volunteers to help out this year. They say there are plenty of opportunities since school officials are still feeling the impact of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy