Robotics Management Learning Systems: A look into the ghost company funded by APS
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s investigation of Sheryl Williams Stapleton focuses on a connection between the former House Majority Leader and a business called Robotics Management Learning Systems. As Director of career and technical education at the Albuquerque Public Schools, Williams Stapleton is accused of orchestrating lucrative contracts for Robotics to provide educational software to APS students.www.krqe.com
Comments / 0