Mint Hill, NC

Behind the Lines: Officer Andrew Humm

By Mary Beth Foster
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 5 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – This week, Mint Hill Police Department’s Officer Andrew Humm is given the spotlight. Officer Humm has been employed with the department nearly four years after coming on board from a company police agency. Humm says growing up in Michigan he knew at an early age that he wanted to be a police officer and help others when he could.

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

