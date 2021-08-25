Cancel
Economy

A Weekly Focus on Local Business and our Chamber of Commerce

By Mint Hill Chamber
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 5 days ago
Why did you join the chamber: Community involvement! To learn more about the local businesses. Fun Fact: I enjoy helping others in business and promoting health and fitness. Carl McEwen started selling burial clothes for women and soon it developed into a dress shop run by his wife, Minnie Belle, who made seasonal trips to New York to buy the latest fashions. Women even came from Charlotte to shop at the McEwen and Thompson Dress Shop. The McEwen-Thompson Dress Shop, located in what is now The Hill, offered top-of-the-line clothes for savvy shoppers.

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

