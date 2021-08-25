A Weekly Focus on Local Business and our Chamber of Commerce

The 2021 4-H and FFA Steer and Ham Sale was held Monday, August 23, as a part of the 48th Annual Greater Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Appreciation Awards at the Benson Center. Local businesses and individuals invested $108,097 in the youth of Henry County. The Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Jillian Stone and was purchased by Cook Tractor Parts, Inc. The Grand Champion Ham was exhibited by Avery Rodabaugh and was purchased by Jim Raysik Auto Group. The 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale Committee and the 4-H and FFA members would like to thank all of the buyers for attending and purchasing the steers and hams and supporting the youth of our area. A special thanks to Scott Cook for being the auctioneer and Quinten Combs, Jim Huenefeldt, and Danny Lewis for serving as ringmen.