Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

A better energy plan for Ohio

By The Editorial Board
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drFac_0bc1rhGY00

The infamous House Bill 6 is best known as the vehicle of a $1 billion bailout to Ohio’s nuclear plants and a $61 million bribery scandal that led to charges against former House Speaker Larry Householder and his political allies.

What the 2019 bill also did, though, was gut Ohio’s energy-efficiency programs.

Now, a rare bipartisan effort by lawmakers in Columbus would create a program in which utility companies could design new energy efficiency programs.

Read more Blade editorials

If the measure is approved Ohio utility companies could offer customers programs that save energy with smart thermostats or more efficient appliances, for instance. Utility companies could charge a fee of up to $1.50 a month, but consumers could expect to save more than that on reduced energy use.

The program is a modest start at restoring a sane energy policy for Ohio. Initially, advocates aim for the program to cut energy use in the state by about 0.5 percent a year.

This small step forward is praiseworthy because it is at least a step in the right direction after years of energy-reform rollbacks. It’s also laudable as a genuine bipartisan effort. Not only do lawmakers from both parties support it, but most of Ohio’s utility companies back it as well.

But lawmakers should see it for the very modest start that it is and commit to working toward the more substantive reforms Ohio needs.

HB 6 feigned to be about preserving Ohio’s energy diversity. That is actually an important goal that policymakers should revisit in earnest.

In the current age of cheap natural gas, nuclear power just hasn’t been able to compete. But the cost of various energy sources is cyclical and the relative affordability of natural gas, nuclear energy, and other sources will certainly change over time. Among those other sources are true renewable energy such as solar and wind, which took an unconscionable hit in HB 6.

HB 6 scaled back renewable-energy goals set in 2008 that would have required Ohio utilities to source 12.5 percent of their energy from renewable sources like solar and wind by 2027. Instead, HB 6 set a goal of sourcing 8.5 percent of Ohio’s energy from renewable sources by 2026 and then the mandates end.

Ohio’s energy policy should aim for much more efficiency and encourage more use of renewable energy for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is to improve the state’s environment. But green energy also means jobs in Ohio, particularly for the Toledo region where the solar industry has been growing for years.

Moving past the scandal of HB 6 will be a long and arduous process for the state. One of the best places to start will be to begin formulating a smart and forward-looking energy policy for Ohio.

Comments / 0

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
367
Followers
567
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Ohio House#New Energy#Nuclear Energy#Hb 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio plans to discontinue use of controversial road deicer

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to stop purchasing a deicer made from processed brine drawn from oil and gas wells. The department made the call after the Ohio-made deicer product, AquaSalina, became the subject of House Bill 282. The bill would allow the product to be sold to the general public and remove a requirement that users pay a $50 fee to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and report where every gallon gets spread.
Wyoming Stateelectrek.co

Wyoming is the No. 1 US coal producer, but its largest utility is ditching the fossil fuel

Wyoming has been the US’s top coal producer since 1986. But while the state stubbornly clings to the fossil fuel, its largest utility is dumping coal in favor of renewables. Rocky Mountain Power is Wyoming’s largest electric utility, and its parent company, PacifiCorp, announced on Friday, according to KPVI, that its biennial Integrated Resource Plan is expected to “include substantial investment in renewables — and no new investment in coal or natural gas. The 2021 plan will be finalized next week.”
Ohio Statewvxu.org

Two Ohio Judges Argue For Better Sentencing Data

In many states, including Ohio, our courts lack comprehensive data on criminal sentences. This leaves judges with no way to evaluate their sentences against similar cases says Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly and Hamilton County Court of Appeals Judge Pierre Bergeron, and it gives judges largely unrestrained sentencing power.
Energy Industrymyrgv.com

States with the most untapped wind energy potential

Wind power is generated when kinetic energy from turbine propellers is converted to mechanical energy. Even though wind isn’t always present, turbines can still actively generate energy 90% of the time. Turbines typically need to be located at higher elevations, where winds tend to be steadier and stronger, but there are alternate ways to utilize wind energy alongside other renewable sources, as has been shown with projects in Oregon and Nevada. Turbines can also be placed on offshore floating platforms, as planned in California.
Kentucky StateMessenger

Why should Kentucky embrace solar power?

Agriculture and energy have historically shared a symbiotic relationship, especially since the Rural Electrification Administration (REA) was created 85 years ago — to bring electricity to rural America. This development, coupled with the ingenuity and hard work of U.S. farm families, enabled us to become the breadbasket of the world.
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

Opinion: The sustainable-energy future has room for biofuels as well as electric vehicles

With the Biden administration and the major U.S. automakers investing heavily in electric vehicles, rural Americans — especially those connected to farming — are concerned about the future of biofuels. Given that ethanol, primarily made from corn, is blended with the gasoline that powers the vast majority of the nation’s vehicles, the prospect of replacing gasoline with electricity has enormous implications for the rural economy. In 2019, the global biofuels market amounted to over $136 billion.
Iowa Statewho13.com

Harvesting energy in Iowa

WAPELLO, Iowa – There are, as of 2020, 30.6 million acres of land being farmed in Iowa. That number is unchanged since 2010. With America’s demand for clean energy sources increasing, a little bit of that land is changing from green to shiny photovoltaics under glass with large solar installations starting to pop up.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Ohio State board approves presidential goals, 2022 capital investment plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing President Kristina M. Johnson's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Ohio State University Board of Trustees approved five presidential goals for the current fiscal year. Johnson and the board outlined five priorities: academic excellence, knowledge enterprise excellence, talent and culture, resource management, and service. The...
Energy Industrymitechnews.com

Three Solar Projects To Add 104 Megawatt-Hours To Consumers Energy Grid

SAN DIEGO—Officials at Borrego Solar Systems Inc., a developer of large-scale renewable energy projects, announced that AES Corp. (NYSE: AES), an Arlington, Va.-based energy generation and distribution company, had selected Borrego to build three utility-scale solar projects in Michigan. The agreement represents Borrego’s first foray into the growing Michigan clean...
Ohio County, WVWTOV 9

Manchin touts energy production in Ohio County mine visit

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was in Ohio County on Wednesday touring a coal mine that he says provides a large percentage of the state's energy. Manchin considers energy production to be one of the strong points in the state of West Virginia. So, he wanted to take a good look for himself at the Golden Ridge portal mine in Dallas.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Ohio officials reviewing plans for COVID-19 booster shots

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio officials are reviewing the federal government’s announcement that booster shots will begin this fall, Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Wednesday. What You Need To Know. The Ohio Department of Health is reviewing plans for third vaccine doses. Federal officials announced that booster shots will...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Blackouts and rising electric bills are driving US household solar and storage

Four in five US homeowners with solar and storage feel prepared to weather a power outage. Average construction costs for US wind farms dropped by 27% from 2013 to 2019. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Ohio StateWKRC

Energy efficiency incentives could return under Ohio bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bipartisan bill in the Ohio Legislature would once again allow power companies to offer energy efficiency programs such as smart thermostats or appliance rebates. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. David Leland, a Columbus Democrat, and Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican. It's aimed at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy