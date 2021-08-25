Cancel
Church to host back-to-school giveaway

A drive-thru back-to-school giveaway will be held at Elkhorn Baptist Church from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The event is sponsored by the descendants of Robert and Hannah Dixon, Heart to Heart and the Elkhorn Baptist Church Missionary Ministry.

