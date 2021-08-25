Cancel
Mint Hill, NC

Spreading Love And Music Is And Always Will Be The Answer

By Jessica Mentzer
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 5 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill is a diverse community that absolutely rocks that small town "feel." Each day exceptional people with amazing talent are walking, working, and serving this community. This is absolutely the case for Jackie Fallar. Ms. Fallar is a part of this amazing community that we call home, and she is a shining star that takes the stage to share her amazing singing talent with all.

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

