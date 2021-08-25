Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: When God says come

By Alice Russell
yourgv.com
 6 days ago

Views expressed in letters to the editor do not represent opinions of The Gazette-Virginian or staff members. 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12 – Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him, that ye not be soon shakin in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Chris is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God. Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things? And now ye know what withholdest that he might be revealed in his time. For the mystery of iniquity doth already work; only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and sings of lying wonders, And with all deceivableness if unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

www.yourgv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gazette Virginian#Opposeth#Exalteth#Antichrist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
ReligionNorman Transcript

Faith column: Are you safe?

What has happened to the term “Christian” in our culture?. How sad is it that a famous Christian writer has a line on his website that reads, “The greatest threat to the cause of Jesus Christ is Christianity?”. Why does there seem to be a mass exodus of individuals and...
Religionmeigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: God is Everywhere

“Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.” (Corinthians 13:8) How many times have you heard the phrase “They have taken God out of public schools!”? I’ve heard it many, many times....
ReligionMining Journal

God means truth

I would like to thank The Mining Journal and most of all the editorial department for getting my editorial letters in your paper. I’ve written for many years on different subjects and have tried to tell the truth and be honest on what I write about. Also thanks for letting my spiritual message to be added in my writings.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.7:24-25; quote by D. H. Lawrence

Romans 7:24-25 My great religion is a belief in the blood, the flesh, as being wiser than the intellect. We can go wrong in our minds. But what our blood feels and believes and says, is always true. The intellect is only a bit and a bridle. David Herbert Lawrence...
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

First woman priest in charge at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany

Following the retirement of the Rev. Matt Woolett, Madre Annie Brown Etheredge accepted the call to be the Priest-in-Charge at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. Making history was not in her life plan, but she accepted becoming the first woman priest at this national historical landmark. Madre Annie is also coming home to the church that nurtured her into the person she is today.
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Treasure the truth in God's word

The back-to-school sales are all but over, the kiddos are — thankfully — back at their desks, and lessons are beginning to be taught. And as students learn to read, write, and compute, there is another important “textbook” that should never be far from a student’s reach because it has all the answers they’ll ever need.
ReligionBelief.Net

7 Ways to Pray For Yourself Every Day

Philippians 4:6-7 reminds us, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Jesus Christ.” While praying for yourself is biblical, many believers hesitate when it comes to such prayers thinking they are not being humble. Others believe praying for themselves means they are taking attention away from God and placing it in their own direction. Yet, we are told in Scripture that it’s ok to pray for ourselves. We should call on God and make our petitions known to Him. Here are seven ways to pray for yourself everyday.
Mental Healthrestorationnewsmedia.com

God can help you overcome depression, anxiety

Peachtree Baptist Church members and Pastor Gene Whitehouse prayed for our church members and community members who are sick and in need, all those who are ill with COVID-19 and its delta variant, Afghan citizens after the fall of Afghanistan, all those affected by lawlessness and all our children returning to school. We praised God for all the loving blessings He has given us and asked that He watch over us.
Homelesswnewsj.com

It’s you: Part of the family of God

If the angel of the Lord appeared to you and said, “The Lord is with you, mighty warrior,” how would you interpret that statement? Would you understand it to mean that God is with you — an individual — or that God is with your community?. Maybe this seems like...
ReligionCraig Daily Press

Faith column: The reality of suffering

Romans 8:18 says, “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us.”. Despite the many benefits of a technologically advanced society, we have not eliminate suffering, no will we ever be able to. Suffering is part of what it means to be human; it is part of inhabiting this universe. To be human, to live on this planet in this universe is to understand that life is full of risk, and one of the risks we take every day is that we might suffer. No matter what we do, people get sick, accidents happen, and people die.
ReligionSentinel

The prophet delivers the word of God

Every man praying or prophesying, having his head covered, dishonors his head. I Corinthians 11:4. Beginning in the Old Testament, we want to take a brief look at the prophet and prophesying. We are mostly going to focus on the true prophet who prophesied to God’s people. There have always been false prophets who have given messages that weren’t true. “If a prophet speaks in the name of the Lord, if the thing does not happen or come to pass, that is the thing which the Lord has not spoken; the prophet has spoken it presumptuously; you shall not be afraid of him,” Deuteronomy 18:22. This was the mark (sign) of a false prophet, if his message did not come to pass. If we as Christians, would apply this truth today, we would save ourselves a lot of stress and anxiety.
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

Pastor Steve Ellison: Is it my long silence?

Isaiah 57:1-10 paints a clear picture of the great difference between men who attempt to live righteous lives and those who have no such intention. Unrighteous men will always persecute righteous men and rob them of any chance at peace in this life. Unrighteous men will always mock authority, including The Supreme Authority who created all things. The Righteous Judge of the whole universe will certainly call those rebels who mock Him to account. If and when He leaves us to our own desires, we receive a most terrifying punishment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy