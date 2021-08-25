Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In just seven months

By Wayne Morris
yourgv.com
 6 days ago

Views expressed in letters to the editor do not represent opinions of The Gazette-Virginian or staff members. It’s amazing to see what one man can do when you “Build Back Better.” What did Joe Biden mean by it? Does he know what he meant when he said it? I don’t think so.

www.yourgv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Afghanistan#Politics#Presidential Election#The Gazette Virginian#The Keystone Pipeline#Covid#Congress#Americans#Taliban
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Shore News Network

Joe Biden denies CBS poll showing Americans think he’s incompetent, Dan Bongino responded

CBS News has released a poll showing the majority of Americans have lost confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to competently lead the United States. “Public reaction to what’s happened there is decidedly negative, with Americans now fearing wider repercussions from a heightened threat of terrorism. Back home, the public weighs in with rough judgments on President Biden,” CBS reported. “Not only for his handling of it, but with his overall presidential approval rating dropping substantially, and broader views of his qualities like effectiveness and competence taking hits along with it.”
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Kamala Harris’ cackling is Joe Biden’s job security

Vice President Kamala Harris’s team canceled press access to her remarks to US troops at Pearl Harbor on Thursday — surely because it feared yet another disaster for the veep at the site of a terrible attack on America, the same day as the horrors in Kabul. Harris is just...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Republicans should stop calling for Biden’s resignation and instead show why he shouldn’t be reelected

Seven months into his presidency, President Joe Biden is mired in controversy. The ISIS attack at Kabul airport followed the developments of the Taliban regaining control in Afghanistan amid a disorderly American flight. Both have occurred in August. Both have been a disaster for an unprepared, disorganized, and generally out-of-its-depth Biden administration.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

While Joe Biden’s rating dips to historical low since taking the White House office, GOP and Trump’s ratings are going up, poll

It’s not that Joe Biden ever had impressive rating since taking the White House office, but he managed to keep steady and decent approval rating in his “honeymoon” six-month-long period until late June. The country’s major crises were present and real during this period, but the rating of how he was handling the pandemic kept the numbers on average.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden escalates his efforts to puncture the Fox News bubble

In a sense, Peter Doocy’s arrival in the White House press briefing room has been to his employer’s detriment. It used to be that Fox News could spend days condemning Democratic presidents for not responding to whatever controversy its hosts had been tumbling around in their rhetorical rock polishers. Now, though, there’s Doocy, who is regularly selected by White House press secretary Jen Psaki to ask questions probably in part so that the familiar process can be beheaded early. Her exchanges with Doocy drop into the political conversation like bang snaps, crackling with life for an instant before being forgotten, the gotcha almost always redirected to the junkyard.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden must resign

In March 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced to a shocked nation that he would not seek reelection. The nation was reeling from Vietnam, a tumultuous year of protests, and an overwhelming feeling of discontent that reached down into the heart and soul of America. A veteran of the U.S. Senate and a foreign policy expert in his own right, LBJ sensed he had lost the country and did the honorable thing by opting not to run again.
POTUSWashington Times

Republican politicians still bitter at Trump over ‘America First’

Republican politicians in Washington have not learned a damned thing from the Trump presidency. Nor, for that matter, have they learned a thing from nearly a half-century of foreign governments’ spilling blood and treasure in Afghanistan. The world watched in horror last week as the very best, most expensive Washington...

Comments / 0

Community Policy