Construction for the Goldenrod Bridge Water Main Replacement will begin on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 and will last through November 15, 2021. The project includes westbound traffic lane closures on Goldenrod Avenue between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday through Friday for approximately ten weeks. Contractors will be working in the right-of-way along Goldenrod Avenue. Residents in the area should expect to see large equipment and trucks entering and leaving the project site. Silt fencing and floating turbidity barriers will be installed near the bridge. Any areas that are disturbed or degraded during construction will be restored at the conclusion of the project.