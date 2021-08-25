LEGISLATIVE VOICE: Don’t take my word for it

I want to once again thank editors for running my column each week. You or they may not agree with me on every issue, but the column does give insight into my thought process. Having written that, I ask you not to take my word for any fact I offer. I would rather you do the needed research to discover the truth. Too often, when people hear or read something in the news, assume that it is true. That is a problem that our nation faces currently. Untruths and half truths are offered as facts, then repeated as sources for others to spread as fact. I have found it is much wiser to dissect what the media offers and then go to unbiased sources to determine the true facts.