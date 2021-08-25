Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

LEGISLATIVE VOICE: Don’t take my word for it

By FRANK RUFF
yourgv.com
 6 days ago

I want to once again thank editors for running my column each week. You or they may not agree with me on every issue, but the column does give insight into my thought process. Having written that, I ask you not to take my word for any fact I offer. I would rather you do the needed research to discover the truth. Too often, when people hear or read something in the news, assume that it is true. That is a problem that our nation faces currently. Untruths and half truths are offered as facts, then repeated as sources for others to spread as fact. I have found it is much wiser to dissect what the media offers and then go to unbiased sources to determine the true facts.

www.yourgv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Take My Word For It#Inflation#Public Health#Democrats#Critical Race Theory#American#House#Social Security#Senate
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Remember the Constitution

Hooray for officials taking a stand! Hooray for everyone proudly standing up for their rights and refusing to mask, take protective measures and vaccinate! Hooray for those who are defending the Constitution! So many Americans fought and died for those rights, starting with the Revolutionary War. They fought and died so we could be independent, be a nation subject to our own Constitution.
Gainesville.com

Don't let the loud, unreasonable voices divide us

I have a “JOE 2020” sticker on the back window of my vehicle. I often wonder why I still keep it there since I’m neither a Democrat nor a Republican but a middle-of-the-roader. Actually, I’m a person that doesn’t believe in labeling myself. The “liberal” part of me believes everyone...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Anti-mask complainers are clueless about real tyranny

Regarding the editorial “Heckling, harassment and middle finger salutes distract from pandemic message” (July 29): Perhaps those who believe being asked to wear a cloth mask in public is a form of tyranny need a refresher course in history. Consider the Holocaust, where people who were Jewish, homosexual, or other so-called “deviants” were forcibly sent to concentration camps, tattooed with numbers, and killed in gas chambers. The Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, was shot in the head because she believed girls had the right to an education. Try on a burqa or niqab, which cover the entire body, to see how it feels in hot weather. In some Middle Eastern countries, women are required to wear these garments in public places, even if they’re not Muslim. These examples are forms of tyranny.
Pocono Record

Guest Opinion: Legislators don’t have to be moderate to work together

Everyone in today’s Pennsylvania General Assembly can agree on one thing (and perhaps only one thing): We, as a legislative body, are rather polarized. We are a polarized state within a polarized country. For each of us, session days increasingly evoke Sisyphus, the Corinthian king who was cursed by Zeus...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
Houston Chronicle

Rep. Greene's Ghoulish Covid Message: 'We're Human, We Can't Live Forever'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) incorrectly claimed that hospitals are not overwhelmed by Covid patients and downplayed the stark rise in cases nationwide by callously saying, “We’re human, we can’t live forever.”. The lawmaker made the comments during a Thursday interview on the right-wing network “Real America’s Voice.”. More from...
North Platte Telegraph

Groene: Critical Race Theory devised to divide us

Presently our country has been drawn into a racial debate by radical progressive socialists aided by national press outlets that are like-minded. Two movements have attracted attention. Black Lives Matter focuses on identifying criminals not as perpetrators of crime but instead as victims of a white supremacy culture embedded in our society. BLM is an offshoot of critical race theory, a divisive racist sociological theory taught over the past 40 years as historical fact in our liberal higher education institutions.
daytonatimes.com

America is going backward, not forward

The egregious reality of the Republican Party is forcing Americans to question Democracy in America. It is getting harder to vote if you are a minority, and vaccination rates are falling, because fewer American trust the country. In 1964, 77% of Americans trusted the federal government, and now only 24%...
Washington StateLancaster Online

Wisdom of Washington could help US today [column]

Many Americans, including myself, are concerned and some are even anxious about the state of our union. Our politics have become too fractured and seem to reflect the extremes of the spectrum — many people are simply not listening to the other side. How do we fix our broken politics,...
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Congress & Courtslawofficer.com

When Kamala Harris laughs the entire country should be worried

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Unless you’re living beneath a rock, you’ve seen Vice President Kamala Harris laugh and scoff at one serious question after another without providing a substantive response. Her cackling should make the country nervous. Whether the questions are focused on border security,...
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Kamala Harris’ cackling is Joe Biden’s job security

Vice President Kamala Harris’s team canceled press access to her remarks to US troops at Pearl Harbor on Thursday — surely because it feared yet another disaster for the veep at the site of a terrible attack on America, the same day as the horrors in Kabul. Harris is just...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy