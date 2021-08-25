Cancel
LEGO introduces flywheel-powered bikes with LEGO City Stuntz sets

By Christian Saclao
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LEGO has expanded its LEGO City collection with a lineup of minifigures and playsets featuring the new flywheel-powered stunt bikes. Called LEGO City Stuntz, the adrenaline-fueled range is comprised of 10 new products that include flywheel stunt bikes, back-flipping monster trucks, trailer trucks, launch ramps, and an array of props and challenges to unleash fans’ inner daredevil. LEGO City Stuntz sets can be combined with one another for a more thrilling play experience.

