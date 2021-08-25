LEGO introduces flywheel-powered bikes with LEGO City Stuntz sets

LEGO has unveiled their newest addition to their massive LEGO City building sets with the debut of Stuntz. Bring home some shrills and thrills as you're the builder behind the new Stunt Show Arena playlet. The Stuntz team is loaded with some sweet building vehicles with two monster trucks, a motorcycle, two crucible cars, and six mini-figures. The set will feature ramps, a camera crew, and even a ring of fire to capture some explosive action. This is just the beginning of the LEGO Stuntz Universe, so be sure to keep your eyes peels for more sets on the way. This will allow of set sot be combined for bigger and crazier events that will really make the crowd go wild. The LEGO City Stunt Show Arena is priced at $99.99 and seems to be the biggest of the upcoming Stuntz sets. The show is set to go on up for pre-order on October 1, 2021, right here, and stay tuned for more Stuntz action that's on the way.