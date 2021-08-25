Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax, Platte by NWS

 2021-08-24

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Colfax; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX...SOUTHERN PLATTE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Platte Center, or 7 miles northwest of Columbus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Columbus, Monroe, and Duncan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

