Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrick County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Merrick, Nance by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Merrick; Nance THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL NANCE NORTHEASTERN MERRICK AND NORTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merrick County, NE
County
Nance County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy