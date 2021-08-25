Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dearborn County, IN

Air Quality Alert issued for Dearborn by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dearborn AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana, until midnight tonight. The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index. On Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions: * Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive. * Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap. * Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation. * Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days. For additional information, please visit the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency`s web site at www.southwestohioair.org/local_air_quality.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
County
Dearborn County, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Clermont, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Air Quality Alert#Campbell#Air Quality Advisory Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy