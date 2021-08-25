Air Quality Alert issued for Dearborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dearborn AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana, until midnight tonight. The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index. On Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions: * Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive. * Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap. * Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation. * Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days. For additional information, please visit the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency`s web site at www.southwestohioair.org/local_air_quality.