Twins can’t keep pace with Red Sox, lose fourth in a row

By PHIL MILLER
Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

BOSTON — He's an Air Force captain, so Griffin Jax has watched plenty of objects soar far and fast and eventually out of sight. He's probably getting tired of it. Red Sox first baseman Travis Shaw lined a home run into the right field seats off Jax, and outfielder Hunter Renfroe bashed a pair of supersonic clouts over Fenway Park's looming left-field wall. The Twins rallied, but could not overcome a pitching staff that has allowed seven or more runs in five consecutive games, falling 11-9 to the Red Sox.

