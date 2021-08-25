Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Several Minnesota Cities Using AI Tool To Monitor Residents’ Social Media

By David Schuman
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwKYr_0bc1pHaC00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 200 cities across the country, including six in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, are using a tech tool to keep an eye on what you say online.

Brooklyn Park and Woodbury have contracts with the company Zencity, which, according to its website, uses artificial intelligence to aggregate social media posts and comments about things happening in the community.

Matt Rabe is a community engagement officer with the Brooklyn Park Police Department who oversees the Zencity deal.

“One of the things we wanted to focus on was … how can we augment our messaging to increase that trust, increase that legitimacy and raise that positive sentiment,” Rabe said.

BPPD contracted with Zencity in December 2020. The company says everything it gathers is public. It then produces reports for its clients that analyze the discourse on a given topic. No one is individually identified in the reports.

“Someone who says, ‘I hate the Brooklyn Park Police Department,’ we’d be able to see [that] negative sentiment,” Rabe said.

A typical analysis includes the total number of interactions on a topic, and it breaks down opinions. The city of St. Paul is using Zencity on a free, six-month trial basis.

Don Gemberling, a St. Paul resident and privacy advocate, says what Zencity does is like hearing every conversation at a cocktail party all night — and he doesn’t think that’s right.

Woodbury has used Zencity since January, according to city communications manager Jason Egerstrom.

“I think it’s been a very useful tool for us,” Egerstrom said. “I think it helps us communicate with the public better.”

Woodbury didn’t communicate to the public that it started using Zencity’s services. Neither did St. Paul nor Brooklyn Park.

“The people who sell the message, ‘We shouldn’t worry about this,’ part of their message is always transparency,” Gemberling said. “But if you don’t do transparency, then how do you mitigate the issues?”

A St. Paul spokesperson says the city won’t be renewing the trial when it expires at the end of next month. Woodbury’s city council approved paying $16,000 for its yearlong contract. Brooklyn Park is paying $18,000 for a yearlong contract. Rabe says the money comes from the police and communications budget, and the contract did not require city council approval.

According to its website, Zencity also counts Rochester, North Mankato and Eau Claire, Wisconsin as customers.

A Zencity spokesperson told WCCO in a statement, “Community feedback is vital to local government leaders, and Zencity and our partner cities believe that the ability to show up at a meeting should not prevent anyone’s voice being heard in the halls of power.”

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Woodbury, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Woodbury, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
North Mankato, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Wcco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Investigation: Report Card On COVID-Era Distance Learning Shows More Students Failing To Make The Grade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are getting a better idea of how some Minnesota students did distance learning. A WCCO Investigation reveals a COVID-19 report card showing a greater number of students failing to make the grade. After two school years filled with historic challenges and changes from a pandemic, we wanted to know what it meant for student grades across Minnesota. From Minneapolis to Marshall, South Washington County Schools to Worthington, more than a dozen districts handed us their transcripts from the last three school years, with the goal of gauging student performance in grades 6 through 12. In Minneapolis, there was...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Oaklands On 9th, 1st Apartment Building In Minneapolis, Restored To Original Glory

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A years-long historic renovation of a Twin Cities landmark is finally complete. The Oaklands on 9th — the first apartment building ever built in Minneapolis — sits in the shadow of the Foshay Tower in downtown Minneapolis. When tearing it down seemed like a foregone conclusion, a developer stepped in and the community stepped up. Dozens of developers said no to fixing up the structure, but now — two years and $1.5 million later — the Oaklands on 9th have yet another new lease on life. “When we first started inspectors wouldn’t even come into the building because it smelled...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Tech Guru Mike Dorschner Memorialized With Minnesota State Fair Bench

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair is full of memories. And if you look closely, you will find permanent places their names are etched into fair history. The Dorschner family is one of them. You may not know the name, but you know Mike Dorschner’s work. Andrea Jones is his daughter. “He had a love-hate relationship with the fair [laughs]!” Jones said. Mike Dorschner (credit: CBS) For nearly 50 years, Dorschner’s problem-solving skills powered WCCO Television. His innovative inventions made our State Fair booth a must-stop destination. He was the brainpower behind WePower, viewer newscasts and the Pulling Together experiences, to name...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Rep. Erin Koegel Cuts Off 3 Fingers In Power Saw Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker is recovering after she accidentally cut off three of her fingers in a power saw accident earlier this month. According to the GoFundMe for DFL Rep. Erin Koegel (District 37A), she was using her power saw on Aug. 22 when she lost control of the machine and cut off her middle, ring and pinky fingers on her left hand. “Erin was very lucky to have her brother’s girlfriend, Hannah with her who is a trained EMT who immediately helped get Erin stable and stop the bleeding,” the GoFundMe said. Koegel was airlifted from the...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Prepares To Track COVID Vaccination Status Now Required Of Its 50,000+ Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccination for COVID-19 means a rush of business and colleges, including the University of Minnesota, all announcing vaccine mandates. The U of M is now requiring that all 50,000-plus of their students be vaccinated. This news comes as U of M freshman are busy moving in. As of last week, there is a new requirement for all U of M students they must show proof of a vaccination. Students WCCO spoke with are in favor of the mandate. “I think it’s a good idea. I would feel safer if everyone’s vaccinated,” Amanda Allbery...
Edina, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Edina School District Returns To Class With COVID Protocols

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s the first day of school for some students, many who haven’t been back in-person since last year’s pandemic. This year, students at Edina School District are returning to classrooms five days a week. Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the school district has implemented safety protocols. At a special meeting this month, the school board approved a 30-day, Phase 1 Return to School plan. RELATED: List Of Minnesota School District Mask Policies The plan includes mandatory indoor masking for anyone ages 2 and older. HEPA filters are also used in all classrooms, including nurses’ offices. This month, the district hosted...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘A WHOLE FREAKING COW’ Spotted In Backseat Of Car At Wisconsin McDonald’s Drive Thru

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Was it a fresh beef delivery gone awry, or just another day in Wisconsin? A now-viral video shot and posted by Jessica Nelson shows a bovine backseat driver in a sedan at a McDonald’s in Marshfield, which is about 80 miles east of Eau Claire. WARNING: Video includes profanity. “A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!!” Nelson wrote on Facebook. “Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.” In a comment on the video, Nelson said there were actually three calves in the backseat. As of Monday afternoon, the video had nearly 260,000 views.   More On WCCO.com: Drone Video Shows Collapsed Bean Field In Northwestern Minnesota 3 Killed In Separate St. Paul Shootings Within 24 Hours Central, Southern Minnesota Clean Up After Storms Bring Damaging Hail, Wind Man Crashes, Dies On I-94 In North Minneapolis After Being Shot, Police Say
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Couple Gets Engaged Atop Minnesota State Fair’s Great Big Wheel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Love was quite literally in the air Monday at the fairgrounds. Austin and Aynsley met at the Minnesota State Fair two years ago. Monday, atop the Great Big Wheel, Austin proposed. (credit: CBS) Family and friends were in on the surprise, and ready to celebrate with them when they got to the ground. “Two years ago was our first date here. I was a 4Her so I spent most of my summers up here showing and this means a lot,” Aynsley said. Austin said he wasn’t nervous about proposing, but he was nervous Aynsley would have spotted some of their family members before he popped the question.   More On WCCO.com: Drone Video Shows Collapsed Bean Field In Northwestern Minnesota 3 Killed In Separate St. Paul Shootings Within 24 Hours Central, Southern Minnesota Clean Up After Storms Bring Damaging Hail, Wind Man Crashes, Dies On I-94 In North Minneapolis After Being Shot, Police Say
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: 1,900+ Virus Cases Reported, 6 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 1,918 additional COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate remains in the “caution” status. MDH’s daily update, which has data as current as 4 a.m. Friday, brings the state’s death toll to 7,805 since the pandemic began. Over 35,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus, with over 7,100 requiring intensive care unit treatment. RELATED: After Sturgis Rally, COVID Cases And Hospitalizations Rise As of Friday, 163 people with the virus are in ICU beds in Minnesota. An additional 428 people require non-ICU beds. The state’s...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

No More State Fair Cups? Fair Runs Into Supply Shortages And Cost Increases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you visit the Minnesota State Fair and order a small beer or soda, there’s a good chance it won’t have “Minnesota State Fair” on it.  Five days in and the fair already ran out. “Everything is in short supply,” said Stephanie Shimp, co-owner of Blue Barn in the West End. According to a fair spokesperson, a combination of shipping delays and supply chain problems caused them to run out of plastic cups with logos on them. Also a factor: the fair ordered the cups late because of uncertainty over whether there would be a State Fair in 2021. Short...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘You Could See Things Begin To Fly’: Minnesota Couple Watched Hurricane Ida Hit From Hotel Window

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota couple watched Hurricane Ida hit the city of New Orleans from their 14th floor hotel room. A trip to New Orleans to celebrate his queen’s birthday turned out to be the experience of a lifetime for Manu Lewis and Carmen Means. (credit: CBS) They arrived Thursday and by Friday realized they should probably cut the trip short. “We tried. Flights was closed. Booked. Couldn’t move,” said Means. With Hurricane Ida approaching New Orleans, they had no choice but to prepare to ride out the storm. “We had already got our supplies so we anticipated being hunkered in, but you know, when...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hurricane Ida: Minnesotans Mobilize To Help As Storm Batters South

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday on the exact date Hurricane Katrina devastated a large part of the Gulf Coast 16 years ago. Sandra Feist is a Minnesota state representative from New Brighton who lived in New Orleans in 2005. Two days before Katrina made landfall, Feist joined the line of cars leaving the New Orleans area. She was headed for Arkansas. “I just remember sitting in the theater and watching this really dumb movie and wondering if my home had been destroyed,” Feist said. “It’s a very unsettling experience at the time.” State Rep. Sandra Feist (credit: CBS) Feist couldn’t go...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Greenwood Fire Now 37% Contained: ‘We’re Not Completely Out Of The Woods Here’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota’s most popular fall destinations may be on fire well after the leaves turn. This past weekend brought some much-needed relief in the fight against the Greenwood Fire in northern Minnesota, which is now 37% contained after charring about 26,000 acres. Lightning started it two weeks ago near the North Shore, and it’s been burning for more than two weeks near Isabella. The evacuation has affected about 300 people. Officials say Monday was a good one, with no smoke in the air. Still, there are questions and caution about just when residents will be allowed back in. Stephanie...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former WCCO sports director Mark Rosen says that his wife Denise has died, three years after being diagnosed with brain cancer. “My heart is aching. My beautiful wife, Denise, passed peacefully from Glioblastoma,” Rosen said in a tweet Monday afternoon. My heart is aching. My beautiful wife, Denise passed peacefully from Glioblastoma. She didn’t “lose” her battle with Brain Cancer, she lived her life to the fullest for the past 3 years. My eternal thanks to the Givens Brain Tumor Center and the Little Hospice House. Love, Mark pic.twitter.com/jFXoB0oEFL — Mark Rosen (@KFANRosen) August 30, 2021 “She didn’t ‘lose’ her battle...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘These Nuts Have Now Been Placed In Evidence’: Squirrel Leads Officer To Secret Squad Car Stash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A west-central Minnesota officer found himself in a very nutty situation Monday. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, an officer says a squirrel jumped out from under his squad car computer, hopped on the dashboard and gave him “a quick stare down.” The rodent then ran across the driver’s side window before vanishing behind the officer. (credit: Pine Co. Sheriff’s Office/Facebook) The officer pulled over to investigate, and instead of finding the squirrel, he found dozens upon dozens of tree nuts that the animal had been storing near the squad’s back hatch in preparation for the long Minnesota winter. “These nuts have now been placed in evidence,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If anyone sees a squirrel looking for its food, we are looking for said squirrel for questioning in relation to this incident.”   More On WCCO.com: Drone Video Shows Collapsed Bean Field In Northwestern Minnesota 3 Killed In Separate St. Paul Shootings Within 24 Hours Central, Southern Minnesota Clean Up After Storms Bring Damaging Hail, Wind Man Crashes, Dies On I-94 In North Minneapolis After Being Shot, Police Say
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hurricane Ida: How To Pitch In With The Relief Effort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rescue crews are searching for survivors after the wrath of Hurricane Ida wiped out part of the Louisiana coast. About one million homes and businesses without power, including the entire city of New Orleans. Hundreds of locals are already en route to help. And soon, they will need more help from Minnesotans. For all of us, the images are upsetting. But for Michael Porter, the images are triggering. “It’s something that I go through therapy for, you know, to help keep my sanity,” Porter said. “Every time I hear thunder or any type of rain, I still have these memories.” A Mississippi...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Offers New COVID-19 Testing Sites As Delta Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials hope new COVID-19 testing sites will slow the spread of the Delta variant. There are two new locations in the Twin Cities metro area. In St. Paul, the Roy Wilkins Auditorium is reopening as a COVID-19 testing site. And in Bloomington, a site is opening at the former DMV on Logan Avenue South. Both will offer free saliva testing to anyone who wants it. Results will come in two to three days. Two other sites outside the metro are moving next week. Mankato’s community testing is headed to the Minnesota National Guard Armory in town. The same goes for the one in St. Cloud. For hours and information on all these locations, click here.   More On WCCO.com: Drone Video Shows Collapsed Bean Field In Northwestern Minnesota 3 Killed In Separate St. Paul Shootings Within 24 Hours Central, Southern Minnesota Clean Up After Storms Bring Damaging Hail, Wind Man Crashes, Dies On I-94 In North Minneapolis After Being Shot, Police Say
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Launches Support System To Help Students Recover From COVID’s Disruptive Impact

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As new statewide assessment results show declines in students meeting grade level standards, Minnesota is launching a support program to get learners back on track after more than a year of educational disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Education announced the COMPASS support system, which stands for Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success. In a statement, officials said the program is launching after standardized test data taken earlier this year showed declines in students meeting or exceeding grade level standards compared to 2019, the school year before the pandemic. “The...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Rises To 6.2%, Over 160 Patients In ICU

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Friday reported 1,912 more COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths, as the seven-day average positivity rate creeps up to 6.2%. In all, the state has seen 644,190 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 7,799 deaths. At the same time, state health data shows that over 6.14 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and 59.3% of Minnesota’s population has received their first dose. Fifty percent of kids between ages 12 and 15 have had their first shot, and 92 of those 65 and older have at least one dose. Hospitalizations and case numbers have increased in the last...
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Surplus Of Donations In Greenwood Fire Attracting Bears, No More Donations To Be Accepted

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Forest Service says donations for the Greenwood Fire effort are no longer being accepted after all available storage space has been filled up — and the surplus of donations is attracting bears. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the Superior National Forest, announced that “donations have far out-stripped our need” and the ability to store the donations received. “We have no remaining storage space and donations now must be stored in the open on pallets, making them an attractant to bears. We have had two instances of bear damage already,” the U.S. Forest...

Comments / 7

Community Policy