Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

State of Nebraska rejects Douglas County's request to order a mask mandate

By Christopher Burbach
Omaha.com
 8 days ago

The State of Nebraska on Tuesday rejected a request from Douglas County’s health director who was seeking authority to implement a countywide mask mandate. Douglas County Public Health Director Lindsay Huse asked the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for approval to issue a directed health measure requiring people to wear face masks indoors in the county. The temporary mask mandate would have applied to school districts across Douglas County as well as other indoor settings.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Health
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Stothert
Person
Pete Ricketts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Cdc#The Mask#The State Of Nebraska#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden rips 'extreme' new Texas abortion law

President Biden said on Wednesday the Texas law that went into effect overnight banning abortions at six weeks “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” adding that it will "significantly impair" women’s access to health care. “Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas election bill barrels toward final passage

Texas Republicans passed a restrictive voting bill out of the state House on Tuesday, after a monthslong battle with Democrats who fled the legislature repeatedly to try and block the bill. The bill still needs one final vote in the Senate before heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy