State of Nebraska rejects Douglas County's request to order a mask mandate
The State of Nebraska on Tuesday rejected a request from Douglas County’s health director who was seeking authority to implement a countywide mask mandate. Douglas County Public Health Director Lindsay Huse asked the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for approval to issue a directed health measure requiring people to wear face masks indoors in the county. The temporary mask mandate would have applied to school districts across Douglas County as well as other indoor settings.omaha.com
