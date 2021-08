Many Haverhill residents are sitting on more than $1.6 million worth of food purchasing power and may not realize it. Haverhill School Committee member Richard J. Rosa said he learned of the unspent grocery money recently during a conversation with state Rep. Andy X. Vargas. Rosa said the money is in the form of P-EBT cards which were distributed by the federal government to families with school children during the height of the pandemic. He said, because Haverhill provides lunches for all of its students, many cards were distributed.