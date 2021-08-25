Cancel
MLS

Revs midfielder Tommy McNamara joins the Sports Wrap

WPRI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WPRI) – The New England Revolution is on pace for a historic season, likely to break MLS and franchise scoring records. The Revs currently sit atop the MLS standings, averaging two goals a game. Statistics are nice, but this team is chasing a championship especially after falling in the conference...

www.wpri.com

Tommy Mcnamara
#Mls Cup Playoffs#Revs#Wpri
Soccer
MLS
Sports
Atlanta, GAatlantanews.net

Reign, Gladiators open OWL's Countdown Cup with wins

The Atlanta Reign and Los Angeles Gladiators moved within one win of the grand final by prevailing Thursday in the opening round of the Overwatch League's Countdown Cup. Atlanta and Los Angeles advanced to the Saturday winners-bracket final in the four-team, double-elimination tournament. TheReign came from behind to beat the...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Peacekeeper Elite League PEL Season 3 2021: Participating teams, prize Pool and dates

The Peacekeeper Elite League PEL is back with its third installment in 2021, Season 3 of the year after the conclusion of PEL Season 2 which had ended last summer. We saw Nova Esports (NV) won the league stages while Show Time(ST) won the grand finals. The PEL is the Chinese equivalent of the PMPL in the global PUBG Mobile esports scene. It is played in the Chinese installment of PUBG Mobile, Game For Peace. Despite being a country level tournament, the PEL boasts a total prize pool higher than that of the S-tier global PUBG Mobile tournaments. It is also held with more lustre which justifies the hype.
Foxborough, MAGreenwichTime

McNamara, Buchanan score 4 minutes apart in Revs' win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night. New England (14-3-4) has won seven of its last eight games — with a draw — to stay atop the Supporters'...
MLSNew England Revolution

MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi | McNamara continues Revs' run of league-wide honors

Tommy McNamara sparked a come-from-behind win on Wednesday night, and earned an MLS Team of the Week nod on Thursday afternoon. McNamara scored the New England Revolution's first goal as they turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead within the span of four second-half minutes, ultimately pushing the Revs to a 3-2 win over D.C. United. The goal was a typical McNamara finish, a curling effort from the top of the box after layoffs from A.J. DeLaGarza and Arnór Traustason.
NFLWPRI

Patriots beat writer Mark Daniels joins the Sports Wrap

(WPRI) – Mark Daniels, Patriots beat writer for the Providence Journal, joins Taylor Begley on the Sports Wrap to break down the Patriots 35-0 win over the Eagles Thursday night in the team’s second preseason game. Plus, Daniels talks about what he wants to see from the Patriots this next week in joint practices with the Giants, leading up to the final preseason game.
Haverhill, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Sports in a Minute: Phillips' Tommy McAndrews commits to Fordham

Phillips senior Tommy McAndrews of Haverhill, an honorable mention All-New England Prep catcher, has committed to Fordham. Dad, Pat, is a well known local umpire/referee. Mom, Elizabeth, is the Amesbury Superintendent of Schools. Her brother, Triton legend Bobby Corkum, played in 720 NHL games. Double All-American. Hamilton grad Courtney Pierre,...
Premier LeagueBBC

James Jones: Lincoln City midfielder joins Wrexham

Wrexham have signed Lincoln City midfielder James Jones for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract. Jones joined Lincoln City in June 2020 from Crewe Alexandra, where he came through the youth ranks. The 25-year-old scored three goals in 45 appearances last season as the Imps reached the League One...
MLSBoston Herald

Revs midfielder Tajon Buchanan headed to Europe next year

Tajon Buchanan will realize his ambition to play in Europe with the approval of the New England Revolution. The Revs have transferred the 22-year-old MLS All-Star midfielder to Club Brugge of the Belgian First Division A. Buchanan will finish the season with first-place New England before moving to Belgium. “I...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson to join Blackburn on loan

The teenager, who made his first-team debut for the Reds last December, will spend the 2021-22 campaign at Ewood Park. Liverpool starlet Leighton Clarkson is set to join Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan, Goal can confirm. The 19-year-old trained with Rovers on Monday morning ahead of his official unveiling,...
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

Weekend Wrap: Losses pile up in Chicago sports

CHICAGO – If you were looking to enjoy a victorious weekend in Chicago sports, it didn’t quite happen. Outside of a great White Sox comeback and finish on Friday night thanks to Tim Anderson, it was mostly a lost weekend. Tony La Russa’s team their next two games to the...
Mitchell, NESand Hills Express

U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals crowns 2021 champion

MITCHELL, Neb. (KNEP) - A champion was crowned over the weekend at the United States Hot Air Balloon National Championships. When the week long event wrapped up, Chase Donner claiming the national title with a score of 15,748 points. Donner, along with second place finisher Jeremy Rubin and third place...
MLSNBC Sports

Revs midfielder Buchanan added to Canadian national team

A second member of the New England Revolution has been recalled by their respective national team ahead of World Cup qualifying. On the same day that goalkeeper Matt Turner was recalled by the US men's national team, Revs midfielder Tajon Buchanan was added to the roster for the Canadian national team ahead of September's CONCACAF qualifiers, the club announced.
MLSWPRI

Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner named MLS All-Star MVP

(WPRI) — On Wednesday night in California, the New England Revolution’s goalkeeper Matt Turner saved two penalty shots in the MLS All-Star game and later would be crowned MLS All-Star MVP. Turner is now being called in to the USMNT for the opening trip of the 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Lewis Smith scores the winner as Hamilton edge out Queen of the South

Hamilton picked up their first Scottish Championship win of the season as Lewis Smith’s goal against the run of play sealed a 2-1 success at Queen of the South. The visitors had the better of a first half short on clear-cut chances and went in front in the opening minute of the second period, Andy Ryan nodding in after goalkeeper Sol Brynn had done well to keep out a David Moyo header.
BaseballYardbarker

Royals continue the Grass Creek Massacre of 2021, win 4-2

After last night’s late battle, no one wanted to fight today. Two things were immediately obvious after the first couple of innings, today. The first was that Daniel Lynch had his slider and changeup working. The second was that no one wanted to help him out. His final line was 4.2 innings pitched with seven hits, three walks, and one run scored. However, he could easily have allowed one fewer walk with better strike calls in the first inning and two fewer hits with better defense in the second inning. Edward Olivares made a bad break on a Cal Raleigh flyball to allow a one-out single and then Jarred Kelenic popped up on the infield but no one caught it. The worst part, however, was that after fielding the dropped popup Hanser Alberto stood there staring at people instead of throwing to second to get Raleigh even as Nicky Lopez screamed for him to do so. The additional pitches Lynch had to throw in those two innings seemed to have an effect on him as his pitches became more erratic and.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Dash's six Olympians savor memorable experience, eye NWSL playoff push

Two experiences as a young spectator helped launch Nichelle Prince’s journey to professional soccer. When Prince was 8 years old in 2003, the Canadian traveled with her family from Ajax, Ontario, to Boston to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup. When she was 13, she attended a Canadian Women’s National Team game in Toronto.
NHLWPRI

Dave Capuano on being enshrined into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame

(WPRI) – Local hockey legend Dave Capuano is being enshrined into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame this weekend as a part of the 2020 class. The Cranston resident played at Mount St. Charles, where he was two-time All-State. He went on to play at the University of Maine. He was a two-time All-American and Hobey Baker finalist. Capuano played professionally, including a stint with the Providence Bruins.

