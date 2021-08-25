Revs midfielder Tommy McNamara joins the Sports Wrap

After last night’s late battle, no one wanted to fight today. Two things were immediately obvious after the first couple of innings, today. The first was that Daniel Lynch had his slider and changeup working. The second was that no one wanted to help him out. His final line was 4.2 innings pitched with seven hits, three walks, and one run scored. However, he could easily have allowed one fewer walk with better strike calls in the first inning and two fewer hits with better defense in the second inning. Edward Olivares made a bad break on a Cal Raleigh flyball to allow a one-out single and then Jarred Kelenic popped up on the infield but no one caught it. The worst part, however, was that after fielding the dropped popup Hanser Alberto stood there staring at people instead of throwing to second to get Raleigh even as Nicky Lopez screamed for him to do so. The additional pitches Lynch had to throw in those two innings seemed to have an effect on him as his pitches became more erratic and.