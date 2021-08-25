Mac Warner: Was Afghanistan a surrender or a handoff?

This is an opinion column. With 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans killed by the recent blast at the Kabul airport, the news from Afghanistan grows darker by the day. The constant stream of images and panic from the failing state will stain America for a generation. Our nation watched desperate Afghans fall to their deaths from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster as it took off. It should strike a chord in our memories from when this all began, and it should give us pause that this is how our engagement in Afghanistan ends.