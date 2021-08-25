Mac Warner: Was Afghanistan a surrender or a handoff?
As Afghanistan falls to Islamic fundamentalists, our sustained involvement with a haphazard withdrawal prompts the question, "was it worth it?". The Army's mission is to deter war, and when deterrence fails, to fight and win our nation's battles. For two decades, we deterred another 9/11-style attack. We got justice for the 2,977 lives ripped from us on that fateful day. And we learned very painful, but valuable lessons.
