Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Mac Warner: Was Afghanistan a surrender or a handoff?

Wayne County News
 6 days ago

As Afghanistan falls to Islamic fundamentalists, our sustained involvement with a haphazard withdrawal prompts the question, “was it worth it?”. The Army’s mission is to deter war, and when deterrence fails, to fight and win our nation’s battles. For two decades, we deterred another 9/11-style attack. We got justice for the 2,977 lives ripped from us on that fateful day. And we learned very painful, but valuable lessons.

www.waynecountynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Al Qaeda#Afghans#American#Tajik#Hazara#Uzbek#Pashtuns#Pashtun Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Al Qaeda Kingpin Resurfaces In Afghanistan Surrounded By Taliban Security

Amin Al Haq's reappearance under Taliban protection highlights concerns about the US government's remote counter-terrorism strategy going forward. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A video has emerged online today that reportedly shows Dr. Amin Al Haq, who served for a time as the personal security chief for Al Qaeda...
MilitaryPosted by
People

What Happens to the Military Equipment Left Behind in Afghanistan to the Taliban?

A group of Republican senators demanded a "full accounting" of all the U.S. military equipment left in Afghanistan. Amid the chaos of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan as the U.S. ends its longest war and withdraws, a few key questions remain — including what life will be like under the new regime and what will happen to vulnerable Afghans trying to leave.
EconomyTelegraph

Opium prices triple in Afghanistan after Taliban announces poppy ban

Opium prices have reportedly spiked in some parts of Afghanistan as the Taliban vow to crack down on poppy production, one of several edicts that suggests the group may repeat its hardline and repressive rule of the late 1990s. After Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told an August 18 press conference...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban rule won't last long in Afghanistan, says Amrullah

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): The former Afghan government first Vice President and self-proclaimed acting President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday told that the Taliban rule won't last long in Afghanistan. In an interview with Euronews, speaking from the Panjshir Valley he said, "The law of the Taliban is Islamic Emirate,...
Middle Eastsouthfloridareporter.com

Saudi Arabia, the Taliban and al Qaeda: Together again?

Twenty years ago, the U.S. and its close allies invaded Afghanistan after Taliban leaders refused to turn over al Qaeda boss Osama bin Laden following the deadly Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington. Today, 2,500 U.S. military deaths and $2 trillion in lost treasure later, America’s...
MilitaryWashington Post

ISIS-K is ready to fight the Taliban. Here’s how the group became a major threat in Afghanistan.

Abdul Sayed is a security specialist on radical militant groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Lund, Sweden. As President Biden honors the U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing in Kabul and Afghan families prepare to bury and mourn their dead, threats of more horrific attacks by the terrorist group known as Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K, the Afghanistan and Pakistan arm of the Islamic State, hang over the U.S. evacuation.
U.S. Politicssbstatesman.com

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was unavoidable

Benjamin Joffe is a sophomore political science major. After nearly 20 years of combat operations in Afghanistan, the United States has decided to fully withdraw from the region. President Biden set the withdrawal deadline for Sept. 11, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which sparked their invasion of Afghanistan in order to find Osama Bin Laden, one of the perpetrators of the attack.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
Worldulmhawkeyeonline.com

US, Afghanistan: a history

At this point, almost everyone has heard about the United States removing troops from Afghanistan. But why were they there to begin with?. It started with the 9/11 terrorist attacks. When the attacks happened, U.S. officials pinned Osama bin Laden, the leader of Islamic terrorist group al-Qaida, as the prime...
WorldNew York Post

Bin Laden’s al Qaeda security chief back in Afghanistan, videos show

A senior al Qaeda commander who was Osama bin Laden’s security chief has apparently returned to Afghanistan after two decades living in Pakistan, according to videos posted to social media. Amin ul-Haq arrived back in his hometown in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, video purports to show, a day before...
WorldPosted by
North Platte Post

Mollette: Afghanistan will never go away

Afghanistan is an unending nightmare that will never go away. We got Osama Bin Laden. We wanted to avenge the heinous deaths of September 11, 2001. We were all mad and we are still angry about what evil people did on that day. We will never forget. We could have covertly taken out Bin Laden and many more terrorists without all that our political leaders have done over the last 20 years.
Politicsyucommentator.org

An Unmitigated Disaster: The pullout from Afghanistan

Over the course of only a few days, the Afghan military and national government fell to the Taliban terror group. But the Taliban’s resurgence and the government’s collapse were entirely preventable, caused entirely by bad decisions made at the top levels of American leadership. The United States first sent troops...
MilitaryPosted by
AL.com

Cameron Smith: Afghanistan’s falling man

This is an opinion column. With 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans killed by the recent blast at the Kabul airport, the news from Afghanistan grows darker by the day. The constant stream of images and panic from the failing state will stain America for a generation. Our nation watched desperate Afghans fall to their deaths from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster as it took off. It should strike a chord in our memories from when this all began, and it should give us pause that this is how our engagement in Afghanistan ends.
Militaryfox2detroit.com

Veteran calls US military exit of Afghanistan heartbreaking

FOX 2 - Andrew "Rocky" Raczkowski , who served as a Lt. Colonel in Operation Enduring Freedom, says ending America's longest war in Afghanistan is surreal. He also says he is heartbroken because of how it was handled. "I was actually in favor of ending the war, but this isn't...

Comments / 0

Community Policy