Huntington, WV

Work continues on 8th Street Bridge replacement

By Wayne County News
Wayne County News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — Crews are working to replace the 8th Street Bridge next to Ritter Park. The replacement project began in June. At the time, Rob Pennington, a maintenance engineer with the West Virginia Division of Highways District 2, said the bridge would likely be closed through the end of 2021. After this project is completed, work will begin to replace the 5th Street Bridge. Work for both bridges was expected to be completed by next year.

