Huntington Museum of Art presents exhibition of contemporary art

Late L.A. artist Burt Shonberg is getting a long-overdue exhibition, courtesy of Brooklyn’s Stephen Romano Gallery and the Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick. During his lifetime, Shonberg was associated with the artist/occultist Marjorie Cameron, who probably introduced him to the mythos of Aleister Crowley and the ceremonial use of peyote. Shonberg later participated in 1960 in the experiments of Dr. Oscar Janiger, who was testing the effects of LSD on the creative mind. Notable to horror fans, Shonberg’s art was prominently used in Corman’s classic films House of Usher (1960) and Premature Burial (1962).