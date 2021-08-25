Huntington Museum of Art presents exhibition of contemporary art
HUNTINGTON — A new exhibit titled "Community Trust Bank Presents: The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia" will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art now through Nov. 28. A documentary film about art collectors Dorothy and Herbert Vogel is scheduled tentatively to be presented in HMA's Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 as part of the Tuesday Tour Series. Admission to the documentary film showing is free.
