Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Huntington Museum of Art presents exhibition of contemporary art

By Wayne County News
Wayne County News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — A new exhibit titled “Community Trust Bank Presents: The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art now through Nov. 28. A documentary film about art collectors Dorothy and Herbert Vogel is scheduled tentatively to be presented in HMA’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 as part of the Tuesday Tour Series. Admission to the documentary film showing is free.

www.waynecountynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sol Lewitt
Person
Lynda Benglis
Person
Robert Mangold
Person
Donald Sultan
Person
Christo
Person
Richard Tuttle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Hma#Community Trust Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
Museumslocalsyr.com

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years. “Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in...
Claremont, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

‘Look Up’ multimedia exhibit featured at Claremont Museum of Art

The Claremont Museum of Art is exhibiting “Look Up,” an immersive artwork by Elizabeth Turk, through Aug. 29. “Look Up” was produced by ET Projects with the residents of Mt. San Antonio Gardens retirement community in Pomona. The exhibition shares intimate moments and aerial video clips of the residents’ movement patterns while carrying brightly colored umbrellas throughout the gardens.
Museumsrue-morgue.com

Buckland Museum & Stephen Romano Gallery to Present First Exhibition of Art by Burt Shonberg in Over 50 Years

Late L.A. artist Burt Shonberg is getting a long-overdue exhibition, courtesy of Brooklyn’s Stephen Romano Gallery and the Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick. During his lifetime, Shonberg was associated with the artist/occultist Marjorie Cameron, who probably introduced him to the mythos of Aleister Crowley and the ceremonial use of peyote. Shonberg later participated in 1960 in the experiments of Dr. Oscar Janiger, who was testing the effects of LSD on the creative mind. Notable to horror fans, Shonberg’s art was prominently used in Corman’s classic films House of Usher (1960) and Premature Burial (1962).
Nashville, TNPosted by
Kelleigh Michanichou

Frist Art Museum presents American Art Deco

NASHVILLE, TN — The Frist Art Museum presents “American Art Deco: Designing for the People,1918-1939” from Oct. 8, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. This exhibition will explore an in-depth examination of international styles that inspired decorative arts, fine arts, architecture, and design in the 1920s and 1930s.
Los Angeles County, CApasadenanow.com

The Huntington to Present Its American Art Through a New Lens, With “Borderlands” Reinstallation Opening This Fall

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens this fall will present a new permanent collections installation that explores a more expansive and contextualized view of American art history. “Borderlands” opens Nov. 20, 2021, in a suite of rooms in the Virginia Steele Scott Galleries of American Art. To develop the reinstallation, The Huntington partnered with two contemporary artists, Enrique Martínez Celaya (2020–22 Huntington Fellow in the Visual Arts) and Sandy Rodriguez (2020–21 Caltech-Huntington Art + Research Fellow), and secured strategic loans to help re-imagine the historical collections from multiple perspectives.
MuseumsPlainview Daily Herald

Abraham Art Gallery to host American Water Color Society 154th International Awards Exhibit

Opening the new 2021-2022 season at The Abraham Art Gallery Malouf Abraham Family Art Center of Wayland Baptist University is the American Watercolor Society 154th International Awards Exhibition. The exhibit opens Aug. 20 and features works by award-winning artists from around the world. Shows to look forward to this year include the West Texas Regional 2022 Scholastic Art Competition, Tall Tales & Huge Hearts: The Art of Raul Colόn, the WBU Senior Practicum Exhibition, and the Plains Art Association 60th Annual Juried Spring Celebration of Art.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Lenny Schumacher

The exhibition of Kara Walker: Cut To The Quick at Frist Art Museum

NASHVILLE, TN – Kara Walker, born in Stockton, California, in 1969, is a painter, printmaker, filmmaker, and scholar who focuses her work on gender, race, sexuality, violence, and identity. Her cut-paper silhouette friezes, often black figures on a white wall, are recognized for their direct, violent, aggressive, and disturbing imagery that alludes to the history of American slavery and racism.
MuseumsSmithsonian

Smithsonian American Art Museum Acquires Extraordinary Early Photography Collection From Larry J. West

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has acquired a collection of objects related to early American photography from the collector Larry J. West that transforms the museum’s photography holdings. The L.J. West Collection includes 286 objects from the 1840s to about 1925 in three groupings: works by early African American daguerreotypists James P. Ball, Glenalvin Goodridge and Augustus Washington; early photographs of diverse portrait subjects and objects related to abolitionists, the Underground Railroad and the role of women entrepreneurs in it; and photographic jewelry that represents the bridge between miniature painting and early cased photography such as daguerreotypes, ambrotypes and tintypes.
Museumsglasstire.com

CASETA and Tyler Museum of Art Present the Great Texas Curatorial Wander

CASETA (the Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art), an organization that promotes the preservation, study and appreciation of Texas visual arts and its history, will partner the Tyler Musuem of Art for the fourth installment of the Great Texas Curatorial Wander, on August 29 at 2pm.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Native Arts: markets and museum exhibits

8 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22. Federal Park, Washington Avenue and South Federal Place (across from the Scottish Rite Temple) More than 500 Native elders selling artwork; featuring music, dance, and food, as well as a silent auction. Free admission. IAIA Recent Graduate Art Market. 7...
Owensboro, KYocmonitor.com

OCTC presents “Ebb & Flow” art exhibit Aug. 23-Oct. 3

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Dayman Gallery’s first art exhibition of the 2021-22 season is Ebb and Flow, a two-person collaborative exhibition by painter/photographer Betsy Stirratt, and printmaker/photographer Tracy Templeton. The artists have explored Southern Indiana for the last several years, searching for and documenting little-known places...
Visual Artthegeorgeanne.com

Art Education Exhibition: Photo Gallery

The Art Education Exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery from Aug. 11 to Sept. 3 features works created by Yaschari Camacho, Sabrina Harn, Hannah Harrington, Erica Folk and Hannah Register. The reception for the exhibition will take place on Sept. 3 in the gallery from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Museumsmybackyardnews.com

NEW BEDFORD ARTS MUSEUM

Known for his pioneering work on animal locomotion in 1877 and 1878, Eadweard Muybridge used multiple cameras to capture motion in stop-motion photographs and his zoopraxiscope, a device for projecting motion pictures that pre-dated the flexible perforated film strip used in cinematography. See images of animals and humans in motion,...
Museumsfsu.edu

FSU Museum of Fine Arts presents ‘A Shared Body’

Artwork focused on water rights and access is the inspiration for a new exhibition this fall at the Florida State University Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibition, “A Shared Body,” was curated by Meredith Lynn, assistant curator and director of galleries at MoFA, and Annie Booth, the museum’s director of programs. It opens Aug. 23 and runs through Dec. 11.
Bedminster Township, NJtowntopics.com

Contemporary Art Center Offers Fall In-Person Classes

FALL ART CLASSES: The Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster is offering in-person art classes and workshops for artists with all levels of expertise in a variety of media including oil and acrylic paint, pastel, watercolor, drawing, and ceramics. The Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster is offering in-person art...
Spartanburg, SCspartanburg.com

Small Museum, Big Art

Did you know that Spartanburg Art Museum has been in existence for over 100 years? Founded in 1907, it is one of the oldest cultural institutions in our community. It is also one of the most dynamic and innovative organizations contributing to the burgeoning art scene in Spartanburg today. The museum focuses on exhibiting contemporary art, or the art of our time, and is the only dedicated organization in the Upstate to do so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy