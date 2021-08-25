HD Media Editorial: Back-to-school time signals resumption of mask season

So much for a normal school year. Or a normal anything where two or more people gather. If you’re a West Virginian who enjoyed the past three months mask-free, your summer is over. Already in Ohio and Kentucky, high school football games are being canceled because of COVID-19. School districts in those states have reinstituted masking requirements. And here in Cabell County, the board of education has called a special emergency meeting for tonight and might vote on whether students should be required to wear masks indoors this school year.