Odor went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday in a 5-3 win over the White Sox. Odor opened the scoring with a two-run, 402-foot blast off Lucas Giolito in the second inning. He also struck out three times in the contest and has whiffed nine times over his past 20 at-bats, serving as a reminder that Odor's power potential comes with considerable batting-average risk. As a whole, Odor's tenure with the Yankees has been relatively pleasant -- his 14 homers ranks fourth on the club and his .301 OBP is on pace for his highest mark since 2018.