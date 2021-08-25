Cancel
Former SV standout Graeson Malashevich earns scholarship at WVU

By KEVIN KINDER BlueGoldNews.com
Wayne County News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN — Following the awarding of a scholarship to defensive back Malachi Ruffin on Monday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown noted that more such feel-good, but well-earned, moments were on the way. That played out on Wednesday, when walk-on wide receive Graeson Malashevich joined Ruffin on the scholarship...

