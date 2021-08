AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been two years since the death of Elijah McClain. An encounter between the 23-year-old and Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019 set a series of events in motion that would put McClain in the hospital, on life support. Elijah McClain (credit: CBS) He died Aug. 30, 2019. Gov. Jared Polis posted on Facebook, “Two years ago today, we lost Elijah McClain. He was an artist, animal lover, and sensitive soul who brought light and positivity to those around him. Our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones today and every day. May he rest in peace.” McClain was stopped...