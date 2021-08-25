Stargirl: Trae Romano Breaks Down How Thunderbolt Changes Mike
On DC's Stargirl, Mike Dugan (Trae Romano) finally gets his chance to be part of the Justice Society of America in this week's "Summer School: Chapter Three" and for Stargirl's (Brec Bassinger) step-brother, it seems like the fulfillment of his destiny, especially after saving the day against Icicle at the end of Season 1. However, things don't go quite as planned for Mike in his encounter with Thunderbolt (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) and by the time it's all said and done, a lot changes for the would-be hero.comicbook.com
Comments / 0