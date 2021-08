More than ever, people are now putting more specialized attention on their office setup. Many have started to reassess and question if what they have is actually holding them back from being more efficient while doing their work. A lot of it actually has to do with how we store our things. Is there a lot of clutter on your desk? Are there things that you can technically just put on a shelf to make way for something more important? These simple questions can actually transform your whole workflow and draw out a surprising amount of efficiency just by moving a couple of things around. One of the most popular solutions to this is to get a good and reliable office file cabinet where you can store the big things and give them a proper home.