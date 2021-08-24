Cancel
ScHoolboy Q Confirms He’s Sitting on a Complete Album

Cover picture for the articleWhile interacting with fans on Twitter today, ScHoolboy Q has essentially confirmed that he has a full album ready to drop. “I could drop album tomorrow but until y’all want it ima keep it on my pHone,” he wrote this afternoon. I could drop album tomorrow but until y’all want...

