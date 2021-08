The Wood School Neighborhood Association hosts a free “Literary Zoo” this Saturday at Wood School in Bradford. The event aims to promote childhood literacy in Haverhill and help local youngsters get back into the reading mindset as school starts up in the fall. Children of all ages are encouraged to bring a favorite book to talk about and share with others and stuffed animals and other toys to help bring these stories to life. The first 50 participants to sign up also receive a goodie bag including chalk, pencils and other back-to-school items.