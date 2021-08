One of Wisconsin’s legislators has hit another obstacle in his fight against COVID19. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Tuesday evening that State Senator Andre Jacque, who has been hospitalized for at least a week, is now breathing through a ventilator. According to two people with knowledge of Jacque’s situation, he was intubated on Monday. Jacque, who is 40, contracted COVID19 earlier in the month and is now battling a serious case of COVID19-induced pneumonia. On August 13th Jacque had told reporters that he was largely asymptomatic and just fatigued, and did not say whether or not he had been vaccinated against the virus. Since being hospitalized, two of Jacque’s colleagues have publicly asked for prayers.