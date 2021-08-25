Cancel
Great Falls, MT

Emergency crews respond to crash in Great Falls

(UPDATE) Great Falls Police Sergeant Josh Garner tells MTN that the man driving the motorcycle died in the crash.

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Great Falls

The driver of the van involved in the crash was injured and taken to the hospital; the nature and extent of that person's injuries is not yet known.

The Great Falls Police Department is handling the investigation with support from the Montana Highway Patrol.

(1st REPORT) Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday evening.

The crash involved a motorcycle and what several witnesses said was a van.

It happened near the intersection of Smelter Avenue NW and Riverview Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone was seriously injured, nor the cause of the crash.

Emergency responders included the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and two ambulances from Great Falls Emergency Services.

We will update you if we get more information.

Emergency crews respond to crash in Great Falls (August 24, 2021)

