Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Krispy Kreme adds heart donuts to COVID vaccine deal for a limited time. How to get two free donuts.

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Krispy Kreme is sweetening its vaccine deal to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves and get the jab – or prove they already got it.

To mark the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine , the chain will give two free doughnuts to every American who has received at least one vaccination shot – and brings in a valid vaccination card as proof – from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

"The FDA approving one of the vaccines is a meaningful step in making people a lot more comfortable with how they take vaccines," Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield said in an exclusive interview with USA TODAY. "And if we can encourage folks, we're giving away a second doughnut next week that will be in the shape of a heart."

►Starbucks pumpkin or apple?: Coffee giant adds Apple Crisp Macchiato to fall menu with Pumpkin Spice Latte

Disney Store closings: Is your closest location holding a liquidation sale? See new closures list.

The weeklong "Show Your Heart" offer is for a free Original Glazed doughnut and a special Original Glazed Heart Doughnut. The heart-shaped doughnuts will also be available to purchase throughout the week.

After the extra free doughnut promotion ends, the original incentive of one free Original Glazed doughnut each day continues through the end of 2021 with proof of at least one shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmfJs_0bc1kJ1l00
Krispy Kreme is giving away two free doughnuts Aug. 30 through Sept. 5 to consumers who are vaccinated. Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp.

Tattersfield said since the promotion began on March 22 the company has given away more than 2.5 million vaccine doughnuts. Krispy Kreme also gave away 30 million free doughnuts in 2020 to healthcare workers, teachers, graduating seniors and others.

Krispy Kreme employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but aren't mandated to get the shot, Tattersfield told USA TODAY. Employees are given paid time off to get vaccinated.

The FDA's approval of the first vaccine Monday launched a flood of vaccination mandates across the United States that will push millions of Americans to either get vaccinated or face serious consequences.

COVID-19 vaccine incentives

While free doughnut giveaways are not new to Krispy Kreme – it gave away 30 million free doughnuts in 2020 to healthcare workers, teachers and graduating seniors – the company was the first national brand to offer consumers an incentive for getting vaccinated.

Panera Bread offered three days of free bagels and Chipotle Mexican Grill offered buy-one-get-one free entrees for a few hours in July. Anheuser-Busch gave away free beer during the July 4th holiday weekend. States also launched vaccine giveaways and lotteries after Krispy Kreme.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke of Krispy Kreme’s giveaway during a briefing in early June when also talking about the free beer.

“We’ve seen Krispy Kreme has done this,” she said, adding, “I would not recommend a Krispy Kreme with a beer, but I'll leave that to other people to decide."

According to USA TODAY's vaccine tracker , which is frequently updated, as of Tuesday about 60.9% of people in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot and about 51.6% of people are fully vaccinated.

Contributing: Karen Weintraub and Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Beauty rewards 101: Beauty rewards 101: Sephora at Kohl's and Ulta at Target bring extra perks for buying makeup

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme adds heart donuts to COVID vaccine deal for a limited time. How to get two free donuts.

Comments / 6

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

231K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Covid 19 Vaccine#Free Beer#Food Drink#Covid#Pfizer#Apple Crisp Macchiato#Pumpkin Spice Latte#Disney Store#Americans#Panera Bread#Free Bagels#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Anheuser Busch#White House#Ulta#Ninjas Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public Healthclick orlando

Krispy Kreme sweetens deal for vaccinated customers

With Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine being fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Krispy Kreme is offering double the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19. Customers with proof of vaccination can already get a free doughnut every day for an entire year, but with the FDA giving...
Meridian, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Free Krispy Kreme Donuts In Meridian

"I feel the need, the need for speed"... At one point I thought I was addicted to fast cars, the truth is that I'm addicted to cars period. New, old, classics, fast or slow I love them all. There is also one more thing I'm addicted too... baked goods. I love cake, cookies, bread in general but at the top of the baked good list are donuts, not just any donuts... Krispy Kreme Donuts. You can Imagine my excitement when I found out last March that Krispy Kreme ( I know they're not baked) my favorite donut spot was giving away free donuts if you showed them your vaccination card.
Public HealthCNBC

Krispy Kreme doubles its free doughnut incentive for vaccinations

As coronavirus cases in the U.S. spike once again, Krispy Kreme doubles its free doughnut incentive for vaccinations. Customers with a vaccination card will receive two free doughnuts through Sept. 5. So, what's better than one free doughnut? Two free doughnuts. With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Krispy Kreme is...
Public HealthBay News 9

Krispy Kreme doubles its sweet deal after FDA approves vaccine

NORTH CAROLINA — A North Carolina staple is doubling down on sweet treats for people who get the COVID-19 vaccine. Krispy Kreme customers who show proof of vaccination can already get a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year. Now that the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine, the business is sweetening the deal.
RestaurantsCNN

McDonald's is adding a sweet new treat for fall

New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's is adding to its year-old bakery item selection with the introduction of a new glazed donut. The new sweet treat hits menus at its United States restaurants beginning on September 1 for a limited time. McDonald's said the donut is coated in a sweet glaze that tears apart to make it shareable. Similar to its other bakery items, which includes an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll, the donut is also available all day.
RestaurantsPosted by
Shore News Network

Krispy Kreme unleashes the “Doffle” donut waffle

Just when you thought there wasn’t a way to make Krispy Kreme donuts better than they are, the company has dropped the Krispy Kreme Waffle, or as they call it, the “Doffle”. The Doffle comes with standard Krispy Kreme dough topped with dark chocolate, white chocolate, sprinkles, cinnamon sugar, and...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

This Walmart Bakery Item Was Just Recalled in 23 States, Says FDA

If grocery shopping was one of your weekend chores, you'll want to read this: In an unusual move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced three food recalls over the weekend for issues related to food safety, in addition to several recalls that occurred at the week's close. The recalls apply to groceries that are sold at 45 Whole Foods locations, and also Walmart, Target, Meijer, PetSmart, and other retailers. Here's what you need to know.
RetailPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Dessert Chain Is Seeing Soaring Sales Thanks to an Upgrade In Quality

One of America's largest dessert chains is seeing its sales soar thanks to a major upgrade in the quality, or, more specifically, freshness, of its signature product. Krispy Kreme, which went public this year for the first time in five years, has seen a second-quarter 30% increase in sales everywhere where their donuts are sold, according to Restaurant Business. The reason behind it? A new operational model which assures all of their donuts are still fresh when they reach customers, something the company hasn't been able to achieve before.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw it Away Now, USDA Says

Aldi is one of the most beloved grocery destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond, with its low prices and wealth of specialty goods (ahem, cheese advent calendar) earning a legion of loyal customers. However, its devoted shoppers may be in for a rude awakening now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning customers not to eat two Aldi foods right now due to the health risks they may present. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these Aldi products now.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Only Type Of Oil You Should Use For Homemade French Fries

Making the best homemade French fries can be tricky. Some may have already tried several at-home hacks for getting amazingly crunchy French fries to no avail. But at the end of the day, it has a lot to do with choosing the right kind of oil to cook them in and properly frying them. According to Ree Drummond, that means frying fresh potatoes twice to get the perfect texture with a crispy crunch (via Food Network).
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

15 Secrets About Chick-fil-A Every Fan Needs to Know

For seven years running, Chick-fil-A has been the country's highest-ranked fast-food restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant Report—beating Domino's, KFC, and Starbucks. Despite slipping a point and enduring some negative press, the chain continues to expand and has a following that's only growing. Aside from selling delicious,...

Comments / 6

Community Policy