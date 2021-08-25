Let Yourself Nerd Out At Millennium Fandom Bar, A Pop Culture-Themed Bar In Nevada
It’s time to get geeky! Located in Las Vegas is a bar that’s dedicated to all-things-pop culture, from Star Wars to Harry Potter and just about any fandom you could think of. Millennium Fandom Bar belongs on your bucket list if you’re the type of person that isn’t afraid to let their inner nerd shine. Are you ready to pay a visit? Beam me up, Scotty!
Welcome to the official fandom bar in Las Vegas, Nevada: Millennium Fandom Bar! A hub for geek culture, this bar definitely isn't afraid to have some fun.
Describing itself as "a platform for fandoms galore", Millennium Fandom Bar is a unique experience for anybody with a nerdy side. Decked out in movie props and other pop culture items, you'll be immersed in geekdom from the moment you step through the front door.
Be sure to take a good look around! There is official and fan-made memorabilia all over the place. Make it your mission to find the Golden Snitch that's hiding somewhere or name every fandom that you can possibly spot.
The bar prides itself on being a place where geeky enthusiasts can come together and make friends with those who have similar interests. With a slate of rotating events like karaoke, trivia, and themed cosplay nights, there's no shortage of opportunities for meeting new people.
Stocked with a wide variety of board games, Millennium Fandom might be one of the only bars in the city where you can sip on a cocktail and play Dungeon and Dragons. How amazing is that? Board games are complimentary and can be found at the entrance of the bar.
Of course, the bar offers a selection of food and drinks, including fandom-themed cocktails. The food menu includes dishes like pizza, chicken nuggets, spring rolls, fries, nachos, and other bar eats. If none of that calls to you, you're welcome to order something using your favorite delivery service.
It's official, the nerds have taken over...and we couldn't be happier about it. Visit Millennium Fandom Bar and don't be afraid to nerd out! See their website to learn more and see the event calendar.
Have you been to this pop culture bar in Las Vegas? This bar is truly one-of-a-kind. Share your thoughts (and your own personal fandoms) in the comments below!
