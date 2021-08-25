Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Health insurance costs are crippling nonprofits

By Beth Hines
Posted by 
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CASON_0bc1kGNa00

One of the oldest organizations of its kind in the country, Community Partners in Action (CPA) was founded nearly 150 years ago and champions criminal justice reform and advocates for preserving human dignity. Our programs include reentry and housing, youth initiatives, a nationally recognized Prison Arts Program, and holistic alternatives to incarceration, providing long-term impact that positively transforms individuals and society at large. Annually serving nearly 6,000 individuals and our communities throughout Connecticut, our work is possible due to partnerships with and support from government, private funders, organizations and business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emaOI_0bc1kGNa00

Beth Hines

While a nonprofit, we must also operate as a sound business; we pay salaries, manage properties, and provide benefits to our employees. One of our biggest challenges is the skyrocketing cost of health insurance.

Over the last five years, CPA has experienced a 42% increase in medical insurance premiums while plan deductibles also increased. The deductible for our High Deductible Health Plan increased from $1,500 to $2,500 for an individual and from $2,500 to $5,000 for a family.

The Point of Service (POS) Plan added a deductible of $1,000 per individual and $2,000 for a family.

Over these same five years, staff compensation increased on average by 4%. CPA is absorbing the majority of these costs and therefore unable to increase staff salaries to cover the added expense passed onto them.  As a result, staff have less take-home pay.

Health insurance premium increases have brought some of our staff to tears.

CPA is a nonprofit providing vital services to the community. The majority of our staff are motivated by passion and mission, not wages.  Many of our staff work second jobs to make ends meet. Some salaries are not a living wage; $15 an hour is not a living wage for someone with a family. For these families, an increase in insurance costs means going without somewhere else in the family budget.

Health Savings Accounts are all well and good, but you are taking from your paycheck. It makes sense and we encourage people to do that, but really the whole system is unsustainable.

During Covid, we had to figure out how to serve people in residential and other settings. Our staff worked incredibly hard serving our clients, some getting sick themselves. We kept our centers open as long as possible, met clients in parking lots, got them cell phones so we could stay connected when they had to relocate to hotels to be safe, set up Zoom capability for remote meetings. I am always proud of our staff, but never more so than during this pandemic.

Our state had the chance last year to pass a Public Option health insurance program, which would have included non-profits in the purchasing pool that comprises state and many municipal employees. I can’t even tell you what a relief that would be for CPA and our work. It would be a complete game changer.  We could pay all staff a living wage.  This would allow them to focus on their work and clients rather than how they will cover rent. Our staff would be healthier, because they would be able to go to the doctor when sick rather than worrying about their co-pay.

We have given insurance companies the chance to show us how they could innovate and lower the cost of health care. We will continue supporting a Public Option, to give our staff, and thousands of other small businesses and non-profits, relief from this broken system.  I strongly urge our legislators to advocate for the Public Option.  It is time for a change.

By Beth Hines is Executive Director of Community Partners in Action.

CTViewpoints welcomes rebuttal or opposing views to this and all its commentaries. Read our guidelines and submit your commentary here.

Comments / 0

Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Private Insurance#Prison Arts Program#The Point Of Service#Ctviewpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Related
HealthPosted by
Kiplinger

3 Ways Early Retirees Can Minimize Their Health Insurance Costs

Rising health care costs can be a risk at any age. If you want to or need to retire early, health care costs are an especially important part of retirement planning, since Medicare doesn’t kick in until age 65. That means you need to find health insurance at a time when you’re vulnerable to higher costs and also lack a paycheck.
Public HealthValueWalk

Delta to Charge Unvaccinated More For Health Insurance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 25, 2021) – Now that a COVID vaccine has finally been fully approved for all adults by the FDA, Delta Airlines announced that unvaccinated employees will have to pay $200 more each month in health insurance premiums, as well as comply with a requirement for weekly testing and indoor mask wearing.
Public Healthabccolumbia.com

Anti-Vaxer’s may end up paying more for health insurance

The vaccine resisters offer all kinds of reasons for refusing the free shots and for ignoring efforts to nudge them to get inoculated. Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts or a free joint haven’t done the trick. States have even held lotteries with a chance to win millions or a college scholarship.
HealthInsurance Journal

Why Health Insurance & Workers’ Compensation Insurance Are Not True Insurance

Fully funded or level funded traditional health insurance provided by employers is not insurance except for people who buy their own insurance, i.e., the small business owner. To qualify as insurance, the insurance policy must insure the buyer’s assets. Employer provided health insurance does not protect employers’ assets (get past...
Healthverywellhealth.com

What Is ACA-Compliant Health Insurance?

The Affordable Care Act (ACA, also known as Obamacare) ushered in numerous new health insurance regulations. We often hear health coverage described as being “ACA-compliant,” but what does that mean?. ACA compliance is required for most types of health coverage, but the specifics vary from one type of health plan...
Lifestylethebalance.com

What Is a Life Insurance Health Class?

A life insurance health class, or rate class, is a risk category an insurance company assigns you based on your health, habits, and medical records. Your health class plays a large part in determining the premium on your life insurance policy. Learn what a life insurance health class is, how...
Personal FinanceTech Times

The Importance Of Having A Health Insurance And How To Find The Right One

Health insurance is an easy way of paying for your medical bills and health care costs. A lot of times, people can not pay for all their health care bills from their pockets. Health insurance helps make it easier to pay your health care bills and get the best health care you need. In a situation where you have health insurance, all of your medical bills go first to your health insurance plan. Then, they pay for some or even all of that bill depending on the insurance plan details. Health insurance can be compared to car insurance as they have a lot of similarities.
Vermont StateWCAX

Advocates push for Vermonters to sign up for reduced-cost health insurance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling to pay for health care and advocates say there is now money available to help. A survey of 1,900 residents taken by the Vermont Office of the Health Care Advocate collected demographics, income, insurance coverage, and level of debt. Advocates say they want to use that to inform policymakers and reduce the stigma surrounding debt.
Atlanta, GAAlbany Herald

Registered nurses nonprofit plans health care summit

ATLANTA — United Advanced Practice Registered Nurses of Georgia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving access to health care for Georgians, will present The United for Healthcare Summit Oct. 22-23 both virtually and in person at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort at Stone Mountain. Sponsored by The Georgia Commission...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Most private health plans no longer waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 care

Seventy-two percent of the country's largest health plans are no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment, according to research released Aug. 19 by the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker. Most private insurers waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment early in the pandemic. Some insurers started phasing out these waivers last November,...
HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare is paying $15.6 million to settle mental health overcharge accusations

UnitedHealthcare and United Behavioral Health will pay $15.6 million over federal and state investigations into alleged reduced mental health reimbursement rates that resulted in overcharges, according to the Department of Labor. An investigation by the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration and the New York State Attorney General discovered that, going...
Public HealthFierceHealthcare

KFF: Most insurers phasing out cost-sharing waivers for COVID-19 treatments

Most insurers are no longer waiving cost sharing for COVID-19 treatments as healthcare use rebounded from lows exacerbated by the pandemic, a new analysis found. The analysis, released Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation, found 72% of large health plans are no longer providing cost-sharing waivers as of this month. Another 10% of plans expect to phase out the waivers by the end of October.
Health247wallst.com

States With the Best and Worst Health Insurance Coverage

The share of Americans under the age of 65 without health insurance fell every year between 2010, when the Affordable Care Act was signed into law, and 2016, when President Barack Obama left office. Though the U.S. uninsured rate among Americans younger than 65 has inched up over the years since, it remains well below the reported 17%+ figures in the years leading up to the ACA.
Public HealthWebMD

Insurers No Longer Waiving Out-of-Pocket COVID Costs

August 23, 2021 -- Americans may be hit with surprising bills in the future if they’re hospitalized with COVID-19. While vaccines and testing are still free, many insurance companies are no longer waiving out-of-pocket expenses for people hospitalized with the coronavirus, the Kaiser Family Foundation reports. Early in the pandemic,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy