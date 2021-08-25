The Honorable Neil Randolph "Randy" Bryant, 67, of Winchester, VA, died at the Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Randy was born in Denver, Colorado, on January 7, 1954 to Marshall Randolph Bryant and Lois Juanita Gardner Bryant. He was a 1972 graduate of John Handley High School and a 1977 graduate of the University of Richmond where he was a member of the cross country and track teams. He received his Juris Doctorate from the T.C. Williams School of Law in 1980. Randy worked as an attorney in the Winchester area for 35 years until his appointment as a Circuit Court Judge in the Virginia 26th Judicial Circuit in 2015. He retired from the bench in 2019.