Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

The Honorable Neil Randolph "Randy" Bryant

Winchester Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Honorable Neil Randolph "Randy" Bryant, 67, of Winchester, VA, died at the Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Randy was born in Denver, Colorado, on January 7, 1954 to Marshall Randolph Bryant and Lois Juanita Gardner Bryant. He was a 1972 graduate of John Handley High School and a 1977 graduate of the University of Richmond where he was a member of the cross country and track teams. He received his Juris Doctorate from the T.C. Williams School of Law in 1980. Randy worked as an attorney in the Winchester area for 35 years until his appointment as a Circuit Court Judge in the Virginia 26th Judicial Circuit in 2015. He retired from the bench in 2019.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Community, VA
Winchester, VA
Obituaries
City
Richmond, VA
City
Winchester, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Handley High School#Juris Doctorate#Circuit Court#First Presbyterian Church#Jones Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy