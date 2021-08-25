Cancel
Hot Rods drop 5-4 decision to Rome

By Daily News
Bowling Green Daily News
 6 days ago

The Bowling Green Hot Rods (67-30) fell short 5-4 in the series-opening game against the Rome Braves on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Braves (45-53) struck first, scoring a run on a Cody Milligan sacrifice fly in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Hot Rods (67-30)...

