Winchester, VA

Paul Evelyn Bromley Jr.

Winchester Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul E. "Punchy" Bromley Jr., 74, of Winchester, VA passed away August 11, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center. Punchy was born June 9, 1947 in Winchester the son of the late Paul E. Bromley Sr. and Hazel "Peggy" (Lowery) Bromley. Punchy was a graduate of Handley High School and was employed as the Parts Manager at Kern Motor Company where he would eventually find himself retiring from. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam, was very active with the South End Fire Company, as a young man was an avid duck pin bowler and an accomplished fast pitch softball player, in his late 40's and early 50's he fell in love with the game of golf and he loved woodworking.

