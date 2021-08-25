Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Candidate for governor speaks out against Lakeside at Trappe

KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS — Doug Gansler, former state attorney general and candidate for governor in 2022, spoke out against the Lakeside at Trappe residential development in a Facebook post published on Aug. 17. In the Facebook post, Gansler shared a story from The Star Democrat reporting on Talbot County Council Vice President...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Gansler
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Lakeside#Gov#Wastewater Treatment#Talbot County Council#Democratic#Republican#Trappe#The Trappe Town Council#Shorerivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Nebraska City, NENews Channel Nebraska

Governor candidate hosts NC meeting

NEBRASKA CITY – A candidate for the Republican nomination for Nebraska governor rallied volunteers Tuesday at Nebraska City and Auburn to take an active role in Nebraska’s future. Michael Connely’s Facebook page describes him as a US Marine Corps veteran, educational administrator, international businessman and part-time farmer. At his Nebraska...
PoliticsWinston-Salem Journal

Governor signs 'Hege bill' into law

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Monday the so-called Gerald Hege bill that bars felons, including those who have had their records expunged, from running for sheriff. Hege is the controversial former Davidson County sheriff. Cooper signed the bill without comment. House Bill 312 cleared the state legislature on Aug....
Delmar, DEstarpublications.online

Delmar School Board applauds community members for speaking out against masks

The Delmar School Board was updated on the district’s back to school plans during Tuesday’s board meeting. Following public comments from a pair of citizens opposed to requiring masks in school, Board President Farrah Morelli thanked the community members for speaking out and provided them with contact info for legislators and the Delaware Department of Education (DOE).
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Community members continue speaking out against use of COVID-19 funds for LEC, Supervisor Ung responds

SIOUX CITY -- The use of CARES Relief funding on the New Law Enforcement Center was the main topic of discussion during the Tuesday night Board of Supervisors meeting. More than 30 people attended the meeting to discuss the use of $15.6 million in federal COVID-19 funding to cover higher anticipated costs for the new LEC, which is under construction on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity of 28th Street.
Lewis County, WAChronicle

Lewis County Sheriff Speaks Out Against New Police Reform Laws

The Adna Grange was packed Wednesday evening as Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza spoke about the challenges he says his office is having adjusting to the 11 police accountability bills that took effect on July 25. A 12th law, which requires juveniles to be given access to attorneys when they’re...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Residents speak out against Dayton’s planned ombudsman funding cuts

For two straight weeks, multiple residents attended the Dayton City Commission meetings to protest the city’s planned funding cuts to the ombudsman office. Dayton has provided funding to the ombudsman for about 50 years, but officials recently confirmed that the city intends to cease its contributions due to projected revenue declines.
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
Oregon StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Oregon Sheriffs Refuse Governor Brown’s Orders

A group of Oregon sheriffs has announced that they will not enforce the latest orders from Oregon Governor Kate Brown. We've received a letter from Mahleur County Sherrif Brian Wolfe stating that he will not enforce mask or vaccination mandates. The sheriff wrote, "Please be advised the office of the...
Educationwkyufm.org

As Delta Variant Spreads, Republicans Criticize Beshear’s School Mask Mandate

Republicans are criticizing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s school mask mandate as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the state and kids are returning to school. Beshear issued an executive order on Tuesday requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in Kentucky public schools. Republican...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have passed legislation that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade, a step party leaders tout as progress in their quest to fight back against voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states. The bill, which is...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Multiple Members Of Gov. Hogan Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19, Sources Say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple members of Governor Larry Hogan’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources. Sources said that proper protocols have been followed and contact tracing is now underway. It is said that both Hogan and Rutherford received COVID tests — which came back negative. “While we cannot disclose any personal health information, COVID-19 positive cases have affected multiple members of the governor’s staff. All testing, notification, and quarantining protocols have been followed, in accordance with CDC guidance, and contact tracing is underway. Out of an abundance of caution, both the governor and lieutenant governor received COVID tests, which came back negative. All members of the governor’s staff are fully vaccinated,” said Kata Hall, spokesperson for Hogan.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Keep income tax, say 3 Democrats in governor's race

Three Democratic gubernatorial candidates said Thursday night that they oppose a proposed constitutional amendment that would eliminate the state's individual income tax that Republican gubernatorial candidate Leslie Rutledge has vowed to try to qualify for the 2022 general election ballot. Two of the three Democratic gubernatorial candidates said they favor...
Congress & Courtsknau.org

Judge Settles Lawsuit Over Environmental Impacts Of Border Wall Enforcement

A judge Monday settled a lawsuit filed against two federal agencies over the environmental impacts of immigration enforcement along the U.S.-Mexico border. It stems from the Trump administration’s ramped-up wall construction and other operations. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. A federal judge said the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and...
Healthwnns.com

State Regulators Investigate Doctor Who Questioned Mask Mandates

A state senator is calling for an investigation into actions taken by the state agency that licenses doctors against a Central Illinois physician who has raised questions about school mask mandates. The Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation opened an investigation into Dr. Jeremy Henrichs, who also serves on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy