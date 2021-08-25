Brosseau Marks 10 Years Certified Organic

Grapes are one of the most recognized foods in the world, but this juicy berry isn't the same in every place. There are dozens of types of grapes, and about 50 types of table grapes grown in California alone, the largest grape grower in the U.S. They propagate on vines all around the world, from the northern lakes of New York State to the sunny fields in Spain to the Andes foothills near Peru. The different types of grapes can be eaten raw or they can be made into jams, juice, jelly, and wine, though not every type of grape is used for the same thing. Some grapes are deep red, others pinkish yellow, some a shade of green and others look almost black. Learn more about the nuances of table, or eating, grapes, where they grow, and other fun facts that make this berry such a staple in billions of households.