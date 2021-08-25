Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Brosseau Marks 10 Years Certified Organic

tastecaliforniatravel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTASTE News Service, August 24, 2021 – Veteran winemaker Bill Brosseau marked the start of his 25th professional harvest on Monday, August 23rd for the 2021 vintage of Brosseau Wines. Harvested at night, Chardonnay grapes were the first to be hand-cut from the vines of Brosseau Vineyard, his family’s certified...

www.tastecaliforniatravel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Wine#California Wine#Ros Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Taste News Service#Testarossa Winery#Wine Consultant#Brosseau Wine Design#Chalone Wine Group#Syrah Chenin Blanc#Grenache Ros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksvisityolo.com

Fresh Press

Introducing Fresh Press, a colorful, slightly messy, sometimes sticky month of entertaining and educational wine experiences. Just beyond Sacramento or an hour from San Francisco – off the beaten path but closer than you think, the wineries you’ll visit for Fresh Press will showcase not only their newly crushed and possibly still fermenting 2021 vintage wines but also their current release wines. You will find outstanding familiar varietals such as Syrah, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon as well as more unique varietals like Viognier, Malbec, Primitivo, Albarino as well as Sparkling Port to name a few.
Drinkshospitalitynet.org

In Vino Veritas LXXXV: Stocking a Region’s Signature Grape

While most oenophiles can recite a litany of grape varietals and their traits off the cuff, most consumers aren’t nearly as informed. They’ve likely heard of the top international grapes that have been transplanted around the globe as well as one or two that characterize a specific region, but beyond that getting into esoteric vintages can be both intimidating as well as alluring.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Argentina’s Leading Producer of Organic Wines Adds White Wine to USDA-Certified Organic Virgen Range

Domaine Bousquet, Argentina’s largest producer and exporter of organic wines, has released its first USDA-certified organic white wine. The no-sulfites-added Virgen Organic Chardonnay 2021 debuts in major markets nationwide, joining an existing trio of reds: Virgen Red Blend, Virgen Cabernet Sauvignon, and Virgen Malbec. All four wines, line-priced at a budget-friendly $13 SRP, are imported by Miami-based Origins Organic Imports.
DrinksBevNET.com

Brew Dr. Debuts Crisp Apple Limited Release Kombucha

The team at Brew Dr. announced their limited release Crisp Apple kombucha, highlighting apple varieties grown in the Pacific Northwest. The flavor profile is best described as clean and crisp, like a perfect fall day. Snappy and bright, Crisp Apple is a light, fresh kombucha that is naturally sweet and...
Drinksvinepair.com

Wine 101: Brandy as a Grape-Based Spirit

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E&J Brandy. At E&J Brandy, crafting the best brandy is what we do. We harvest only the highest quality grapes, distill each vintage in our own distilleries, and age each batch for at least two years in oak barrels. The result? Brandy that is smooth and aromatic, with incredible depth and flavor. Try our ultra-elegant E&J XO brandy or switch it up with one of our E&J flavors: peach, apple, or vanilla. Crafting quality brandies since 1975. E&J Brandy.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Types of Table Grapes

Grapes are one of the most recognized foods in the world, but this juicy berry isn't the same in every place. There are dozens of types of grapes, and about 50 types of table grapes grown in California alone, the largest grape grower in the U.S. They propagate on vines all around the world, from the northern lakes of New York State to the sunny fields in Spain to the Andes foothills near Peru. The different types of grapes can be eaten raw or they can be made into jams, juice, jelly, and wine, though not every type of grape is used for the same thing. Some grapes are deep red, others pinkish yellow, some a shade of green and others look almost black. Learn more about the nuances of table, or eating, grapes, where they grow, and other fun facts that make this berry such a staple in billions of households.
DrinksPosted by
SPY

The Best Boxed Wines to Buy Instead of Bottles

If you’ve got an aversion to boxed wine, we’re about to change that. You may have dabbled in boxed wine in your youth, when drinking was more about quantity than quality. We promise, the best boxed wine available in 2021 is much more sophisticated than the cheap wine boxes and Franzia you may have imbibed in the past. Today, many fine winemakers are embracing boxed wine as much for its eco-friendly benefits as its unpretentious, crowd-pleasing vibe. There’s often a taboo around boxed wine given its large capacity, lower price point and lack of glass bottle. But when you really think about...
Drinksvinepair.com

We Asked 10 Sommeliers: What’s the Best Old-Vine Wine You’ve Ever Tasted?

This month, VinePair is exploring how drinks pros are taking on old trends with modern innovations. In Old Skills, New Tricks, we examine contemporary approaches to classic cocktails and clever techniques behind the bar — plus convention-breaking practices in wine, beer, whiskey, and more. Who says you can’t teach an...
Food & Drinksnorthbaybiz.com

James Beard Award-Winning Chefs Charlie Palmer and Nate Appleman Partner with Bricoleur Vineyards as Culinary Advisors

Bricoleur Vineyards is excited to announce that James Beard Award-winning chefs Charlie Palmer and Nate Appleman are joining the Bricoleur Vineyards team as Culinary Advisors. The winery’s first joint event with Chef Palmer will be Project Zin, a sold-out fundraiser for Down Syndrome Association North Bay, at Bricoleur Vineyards on August 21st.
DrinksFood & Wine

Meet the Sauvignon Blanc Savant

By the time he was 28 years old, Chris Christensen had been through two careers: For one, he sat in a cubicle working in banking during the 2008 financial crisis; the other involved clocking in at six in the morning to test samples from 150 tanks of wine for sulfur and sugar content. The former was absolutely untenable.
Mendocino, CAnapavalleylifemagazine.com

Side Trip to MENDOCINO

The map tells us that the journey to Mendocino village is 128 miles from downtown Napa on California Route 128. However, GPS cannot describe the experience that feels like a journey back in time. Founded at the start of the Gold Rush, historic Mendocino is all about a slower pace, not a higher speed internet. So, bring hiking shoes, binoculars, and even paintbrushes, but leave the laptop at home, perhaps.
Food & DrinksDuluth News Tribune

Nutrition: Beer marinades can add nutrition to food

When friends and family gather, you might offer a refreshing beverage. Have you ever thought about cooking with that beverage? Whether you have on hand a beer with or without alcohol, it can be used as a marinade for meat, fish, seafood and vegetables. Cooking with beer provides added B...
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

A beginners' guide to wine, part two: demystifying natural wines

It's the buzz word of the decade, but what does it actually mean?. You’ve probably heard the words ‘natural’, ‘minimal intervention’ and ‘organic’ thrown around a lot in recent years in regards to wine. Which is unsurprising, given that the city has been wrapped up in a love affair with these unconventional drops for the better part of a decade.
Columbus, OHspectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: 'Certified Organic' explained

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The words fresh, all-natural, green and eco-friendly can be found on products along grocery store shelves, but they may not mean anything specific. The term organic is different. According to a Pew Research study, certified organic goods in the United States exceeded $7 billion in sales in...
Alton, ILTelegraph

Alton Marina marking 25 years Saturday

LTON — The Alton Maria will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 28. General Manager Karen Baker-Brncic said the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting. At 6:30 p.m., Billy Stork and Rob Honke will be present with the Black Iron BBQ Food Truck to serve their award winning BBQ.
DrinksBevNET.com

Sail Away Coffee Announces New Sail Away Club: Hard Seltzer + Cold Brew Infusion

Sail Away Coffee Co. is taking cold brew coffee to the next level with the launch of Sail Away Club, the world’s first hard seltzer + cold brew infusion. Sail Away Club is available online in four refreshing flavors, including: Ocean Berry, Piña Colada, Mimosa, and The Original. Each 12oz can boasts as much caffeine as a half cup of coffee, while containing zero sugar and only 100 calories.
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

10 best cabernet sauvignon wines: Warming reds to sip this autumn

Cabernet sauvignon is the world’s most widely planted grape, grown in almost every wine producing region. Not an ancient grape, it is believed to be a cross between cabernet franc and sauvignon blanc that was created somewhere in the 17th century. It became a key component blended with other grapes, firstly and most famously in Bordeaux where it is routinely partnered with various combinations of merlot and cabernet franc.
DrinksRFT (Riverfront Times)

O'Fallon Brewery, Swade Cannabis Team Up For Mohi, a Non-Alcoholic THC Beer

Fans of non-alcoholic beverages and non-flammable THC have great cause for celebration this week, as Swade Cannabis and O'Fallon Brewery have teamed up to launch a new cannabis-infused craft beer. The new brew, dubbed Mohi, will pair O'Fallon Brewery's beer-making prowess with Swade Cannabis' parent company BeLeaf to produce the...
Drinksvinepair.com

Why the World’s Leading Whiskey Distillers Are Turning to Gin

This month, VinePair is exploring how drinks pros are taking on old trends with modern innovations. In Old Skills, New Tricks, we examine contemporary approaches to classic cocktails and clever techniques behind the bar — plus convention-breaking practices in wine, beer, whiskey, and more. Anyone with more than a passing...
Food & Drinksliquor.com

Tejuino Is the Fermented Corn-Based Drink That’s Being Embraced by Bartenders

In Guadalajara, sipping tejuino from a plastic bag is the American equivalent of drinking iced tea on a hot day, according to Alex Valencia, the co-owner and lead bartender at New York City’s La Contenta, La Contenta Oeste, and upcoming La Contenta Next Door. Part of Mexico’s repertoire of fermented pre-Colombian drinks—including pulque, an agave ferment, and pineapple-based tepache—tejuino is made from corn, Mexico’s most iconic crop, and specifically, nixtamalized corn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy