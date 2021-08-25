Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weld County, CO

Weld RE-4 Schools to evaluate COVID rates on rolling basis

By CB Cotton
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBcn1_0bc1iOVo00

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Following a special session on Tuesday evening, the Weld RE-4 School Board passed a resolution modifying their district's current COVID-19 strategy.

The public meeting was held with a crowd of primarily maskless parents. Public comment lasted for nearly two hours, and most parents expressed their disapproval of enforcing masks.

The Weld RE-4 district began the school year with a mask-optional policy.

Now, schools will be monitored over rolling two-week periods. If a school's COVID-19 positivity rate goes above 3%, students will be required to wear masks for a two-week period.

Once a school's positivity rate drops below 3%, students no longer have to wear masks.

Board members also decided that at any time if a single class in grades K-5 has an outbreak — defined as five students or more — the class will transition to remote learning for a 14-day period.

During a slideshow presentation shared during the special session, the district said internal RE-4 data showed 104 students had tested positive for COVID-19 within the first ten days of school.

Grandview Elementary in Windsor reported a COVID-19 outbreak of 23 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. One classroom is already in quarantine and has switched to remote learning.

Comments / 0

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Weld County, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Weld County, CO
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#School Board#Maskless#Grandview Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy