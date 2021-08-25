Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

Former Godby football standout happy to be back in his hometown

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
Two years ago, then Godby Cougar Cortez Andrews signed a letter of intent to play college football with Maryland. In December, he announced his intention to transfer. In June, he decided on his destination. Andrews was coming home to Florida State.

He said he never thought he'd end up back in Tallahassee, but now, the linebacker said he couldn't imagine being anywhere else.

"I love my hometown of Tallahassee. Being born and raised here, I love the weather, I love the people, I love Florida State and the atmosphere," he said Tuesday. "It's been great. I've been very happy. Everyday is a new day for me, never look at the past. Every time I get a chance to get better, grow as a person, as a player, as a man, so it's been a great thing."

Andrews and the Seminoles open the season September 5th when they host Notre Dame.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

