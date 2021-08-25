Former Godby football standout happy to be back in his hometown

Two years ago, then Godby Cougar Cortez Andrews signed a letter of intent to play college football with Maryland. In December, he announced his intention to transfer. In June, he decided on his destination. Andrews was coming home to Florida State.

He said he never thought he'd end up back in Tallahassee, but now, the linebacker said he couldn't imagine being anywhere else.

"I love my hometown of Tallahassee. Being born and raised here, I love the weather, I love the people, I love Florida State and the atmosphere," he said Tuesday. "It's been great. I've been very happy. Everyday is a new day for me, never look at the past. Every time I get a chance to get better, grow as a person, as a player, as a man, so it's been a great thing."

Andrews and the Seminoles open the season September 5th when they host Notre Dame.