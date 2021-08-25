Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

'Afghanistan isn't something I can put out of my mind:' SC Afghan veterans talk about the pullout

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkgQb_0bc1iMkM00

By August 31st all American troops will be out of Afghanistan, after two decades protecting the Afghan people and at war with the Taliban.

As the date of withdrawal gets closer, Afghanistan veterans remind us of the sacrifice they made serving their nation.

Matt McElhinney was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010, he says, "I was with Third Battalions, 6th Marines, from 2008 – 2012."

During his first deployment he was shot.

"I was searching a school house in Marjah, Afghanistan and then the building got surrounded my platoon was repelling the attack and I was outside when the shooting started I got shot in the small of my back, just beneath my flack and it went through my entire body," he recalled. "Through my pelvis and they cut it out just below my belly button."

For Matt, the Taliban takeover hit him with the intensity of a bullet.

"Afghanistan isn't something I can put out of my mind on a day to day basis. I get up and my hip hurts, I do anything and my hip hurts… this historical image of people falling from plans trying to escape this place because it is so bad, it put me in a really dark place," said McElhinney.

Bobby Edwards, another veteran, served this country for nearly 18 years. "We deployed in Afghanistan 2005-2006. Iraq 2007-2008, and then Iraq again 2009-2010," he said.

He believes what's happening now may bring back painful memories.

"I think that a lot of guys out there some of their PTSD is being re-triggered because they feel like the time spent over there is all for nothing and a waste,' he said.

He says for those who return home, a part of them never will. "Defending the freedoms of this nations and fighting for our country, then you see what's happening right now it just stirs everything back up,' he said.

USC Associate Professor Dr. Nikki Wooten, who specializes in military social work, said veterans watching the crisis unfold can experience flashbacks, nightmares, PTSD and depression.

"Can have an effect not only on the current Iraq and Afghanistan but also from any war era," said Dr. Wooten. "A feeling of sadness, disappointment, like there service didn't matter or that they failed the mission... Renewed or constant thoughts of about their war time experience."

Karly Warren from South Carolina Veteran Affairs says the "Post 9/11 military to VA program" is designed for those deployed to Afghanistan.

"We have anger management, we have trauma recovery services, we have substance abuse treatment programs," said Warren.

As for Bobby, he says his own struggles with mental health pushed him to start his own non-profit, For His Glory Outdoors .

"Our mission is to get combat veterans on the water fishing and in the woods hunting," said Edwards.

Comments / 0

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Veteran Affairs#The Afghan#American#Taliban#Third Battalions#Marines#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

First lady Jill Biden speaks after Afghanistan attack

First lady Jill Biden released her first statement on the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan and Thursday's attack in Kabul Friday afternoon. Why it matters: In her role as first lady, Biden has prioritized military-focused initiatives. She said the attack in Kabul, which killed at least 13 U.S. troops, "left us with the stinging reality of the ultimate sacrifice you are willing to make."
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.

Comments / 0

Community Policy