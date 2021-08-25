Cancel
Florida State

Camp Chat: Lincoln Trojans

By Alison Posey
 6 days ago
This week is week number one for high school football teams in the state of Florida, and for the Lincoln Trojans, it's a chance to get better. With a scrimmage under their belts, head coach Jimmie Tyson said he learned this group has fight. They trailed University Christian last week, and fought back to trail by just three points when the game was called to lightning.

The Trojans get another tough road test this week in perennial power Niceville. With eight returns on offense and nine on defense, he said he's counting on those leaders to step up and lead again.

"Anytime you bring back savvy vets, experienced guys, they are leaders and they showed he younger guys what to do in those crunch, adverse situations, and they did a really good job Friday night," he said. "Niceville is a great program, and they always pack the house. Really, just fighting and doing what we are supposed to do out the gate."

Lincoln travels to Niceville Friday to open up the regular season.

