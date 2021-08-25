Cancel
Immigration

Can a Canadian apply for Adjustment of status?

By Asked in Cherry Hill, NJ
avvo.com
 6 days ago

Yes, as long as you follow the 90 day rule mentioned by my colleague. Carl Shusterman (former INS Trial Attorney, 1976-82) has 40+ years of experience practicing immigration law. He is a Certified Specialist in Immigration Law who has testified before the U.S. Senate Immigration Subcommittee as an expert witness. He was featured in the February 2018 issue of SuperLawyers magazine. His response to your question is general in nature, as not all the facts are known to him. You should retain an attorney experienced in immigration law to review all the facts in your case in order to receive advice specific to your case. Mr. Shusterman's statement above does not create an attorney/client relationship.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adjustment Of Status#Immigration Attorney#Ins Trial Attorney#Superlawyers#Canadians#Uscis
