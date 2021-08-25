Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis out after COVID exposure

Buffalo Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are on COVID-19 hiatus after being exposed to a member of the training staff who tested positive, the New York Daily News reported Tuesday.

Beasley and Davis have tested negative, per the reports.

However, both players are in the re-entry process for the next five days because they are unvaccinated. Vaccinated players who are exposed can continue practicing so long as they return negative tests.

Beasley has been vocal in his opposition to getting the vaccine, most recently releasing an anti-vaccine rap song. In a song titled “Heavy 1s,” Beasley belts out lyrics that include “ain’t no vaccination for me, only evacuation save ’em homie.”

Beasley, 32, is coming off a season in which he recorded career highs of 82 receptions and 967 yards. He also had four touchdown catches.

Davis, 22, had 35 catches for 599 yards with seven touchdowns in his rookie season in Buffalo. The Bills made him a fourth-round selection in the 2020 draft.

–Field Level Media

